Weekly Football Recruiting Update

Brett Friedlander

IMG Academy, a multi-sport training and educational institution located in Bradenton, Fla., is stockpiling some of the nation's top high school junior and senior football players.

It's no wonder the team is ranked No. 1 in the nation heading into 2020 according to MaxPreps. It's also no wonder that the school has become a one-stop shop for college recruiters -- including members of coach Dave Doeren's NC State staff.

To date, the Wolfpack staff has extended offers to at least seven members of IMG's current roster. That includes three new additions this week -- 2022 prospects Walter Nolen, Nick James and Shawn Miller.

Nolen is a 6-foot-5, 290-pound four-star defensive tackle who transferred to IMG from Olive Branch, Miss.

James is also a four-star defensive tackle, a 6-3, 265-pounder who transferred to IMG from Prattville, Ala.

 Miller is a 6-1, 190-pound four-star wide receiver who transferred to IMG from Scottsdale, Ariz.

Among the other IMG players holding State offers are tight end Jake Renda, four-star wide receiver Samuel M'bake, four-star running backs Kaytron Allen and Lovesa Carroll (who has already committed to Georgia).

As much as Doeren and his staff like players from IMG Academy, they're not the only prospects attracting their attention.

Also reporting new Wolfpack offers this week are:

  • Connor Wesselman, a five-star Class of 2021 punter/placekicker from Westminster High School in Atlanta.
  • Isi Etute, a three-star 2021 linebacker/safety from Cox High School in Virginia Beach.
  • Zeiqui Lawton, a three-star 2021 defensive end from South Charleton High School in Charleston, W.Va.
  • Dakota Twitty, a 2022 four-star wide receiver from Thomas Jefferson Class Academy in Mooresboro.
  • Austin Firestone, a 2022 three-star offensive tackle from Niceville High School in Niceville, Fla.
Charlotte Bowl Game Gets Creamy New Name

The college football game formerly known as the Belk Bowl, played each December at Charlotte's Bank of America Stadium with an ACC tie-in, has a new title sponsor. Read more

Brett Friedlander

NC State Announces Potential Football Gameday Changes

NC State has issued a set of possible adjustments to its gameday operations at Carter-Finley Stadium and other venues should fans be allowed to attend Wolfpack sports events this fall. Read more

Brett Friedlander

NCAA Approves Timetables for Football, Basketball Return

The NCAA Council has given the green light for a phased plan that, barring any coronavirus complications, will allow the 2020 college football season to start on time while also approving a plan for basketball to begin summer activities, Read more

Brett Friedlander

Wolfpack Freshman Basketball Numbers Announced

Some familiar numbers will be worn by some new faces when the NC State basketball team takes the court in 2020-21. Read more

Brett Friedlander

State Won't Make Athletes Sign Coronavirus Waiver

Athletes at Ohio State were asked to sign a waiver shielding the university from responsibility if one of its players tests positive for coronavirus. While other schools are likely to do something similar, NC State won't be one of them. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Will Wilson Ecstatic to be Reunited With Former State Teammates

Will Wilson couldn't believe it when his friend and former NC State teammate Patrick Bailey was taken by his team in the first round of the MLB draft last week. Then the San Francisco Giants added another Wolfpack star by taking Nick Swiney in the second round. Read more

Brett Friedlander

To Test or Not Test: The Question That Could Determine CFB Season

Brett Friedlander

Keatts Supports Playing HBCU Opponents on MLK Day

NC State basketball coach Kevin Keatts said he's 'all for' a proposal that would have ACC teams playing games against Historically Black Colleges and University opponents on the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday

Brett Friedlander

Keatts Off and Running With 2022 Recruits

NC State's Kevin Keatts was busy working the phones and the internet on the first day college basketball coaches were allowed to have unlimited contact with recruits in the Class of 2022. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Konig Signs With Team in Switzerland

NC State basketball star and ACC tournament MVP Aislinn Konig will begin her professional basketball career overseas after signing with Elfic Fribourg of the Swiss Basketball League. Read more

Brett Friedlander