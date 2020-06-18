Weekly Football Recruiting Update

IMG Academy, a multi-sport training and educational institution located in Bradenton, Fla., is stockpiling some of the nation's top high school junior and senior football players.

It's no wonder the team is ranked No. 1 in the nation heading into 2020 according to MaxPreps. It's also no wonder that the school has become a one-stop shop for college recruiters -- including members of coach Dave Doeren's NC State staff.

To date, the Wolfpack staff has extended offers to at least seven members of IMG's current roster. That includes three new additions this week -- 2022 prospects Walter Nolen, Nick James and Shawn Miller.

Nolen is a 6-foot-5, 290-pound four-star defensive tackle who transferred to IMG from Olive Branch, Miss.

James is also a four-star defensive tackle, a 6-3, 265-pounder who transferred to IMG from Prattville, Ala.

Miller is a 6-1, 190-pound four-star wide receiver who transferred to IMG from Scottsdale, Ariz.

Among the other IMG players holding State offers are tight end Jake Renda, four-star wide receiver Samuel M'bake, four-star running backs Kaytron Allen and Lovesa Carroll (who has already committed to Georgia).

As much as Doeren and his staff like players from IMG Academy, they're not the only prospects attracting their attention.

Also reporting new Wolfpack offers this week are:

Connor Wesselman, a five-star Class of 2021 punter/placekicker from Westminster High School in Atlanta.

Isi Etute, a three-star 2021 linebacker/safety from Cox High School in Virginia Beach.

Zeiqui Lawton, a three-star 2021 defensive end from South Charleton High School in Charleston, W.Va.