Wolfpack Makes Top Three for 4-Star LB Poole

Jordan Poole, a four-star linebacker rated as one of the top 2021 prospects in North Carolina regardless of position, has included NC State as one of his top three schools.

The Wolfpack is joined by ACC rival Virginia Tech and South Carolina as finalists for the 6-foot, 225-pound Oakboro native.

State is considered the favorite to land Poole, a priority target for coach Dave Doeren and his staff. Not only does he attend West Stanly High School, the same school that produced former Wolfpack star and current NFL defensive lineman B.J. Hill, but his cousin C.J. Clark is currently a member of the team as redshirt freshman defensive tackle.

Poole is an aggresive athlete who thrives on contact.

Although he only played in his team's first eight games as a junior last season because of a shoulder injury against Montgomery Central on in late-October, Poole still recorded 36 tackles and an interception. He also gained 1,534 yards with 21 touchdowns as a running back offensively while scoring four more times on catches out of the backfield.

Poole first caught the eye of the Wolfpack staff at Doeren's camp in June 2019, where he was clocked in the 40-yard dash at 4.62 seconds with a nine-foot, eight-inch broad jump and 36.7-inch vertical jump.

It was a standout performance that earned him a scholarship offer from the head coach, himself.

