AllWolfpack
Top Stories
Football
Sports
Basketball

Wolfpack Makes Top Three for 4-Star LB Poole

Brett Friedlander

Jordan Poole, a four-star linebacker rated as one of the top 2021 prospects in North Carolina regardless of position, has included NC State as one of his top three schools.

The Wolfpack is joined by ACC rival Virginia Tech and South Carolina as finalists for the 6-foot, 225-pound Oakboro native.

State is considered the favorite to land Poole, a priority target for coach Dave Doeren and his staff. Not only does he attend West Stanly High School, the same school that produced former Wolfpack star and current NFL defensive lineman B.J. Hill, but his cousin C.J. Clark is currently a member of the team as redshirt freshman defensive tackle.

Poole is an aggresive athlete who thrives on contact.

Although he only played in his team's first eight games as a junior last season because of a shoulder injury against Montgomery Central on in late-October, Poole still recorded 36 tackles and an interception. He also gained 1,534 yards with 21 touchdowns as a running back offensively while scoring four more times on catches out of the backfield.

Poole first caught the eye of the Wolfpack staff at Doeren's camp in June 2019, where he was clocked in the 40-yard dash at 4.62 seconds with a nine-foot, eight-inch broad jump and 36.7-inch vertical jump.

It was a standout performance that earned him a scholarship offer from the head coach, himself.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook -- ACC Insider

Twitter -- @WolfpackMaven and Brett Friedlander at @BFriedACC

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Dr. Anthony Fauci: Football 'May Not Happen' This Fall

But Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and the face of President Donald Trump's Coronavirus Task Force, warns that it's still premature to assume that the 2020 season will start on time. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Bailey, Swiney Dealing With Baseball Uncertainty

Newly minted Major League Baseball draft picks Patrick Bailey and Nick Swiney are anxious to begin their professional careers with the San Francisco Giants. But because of the coronavirus pandemic, it's anybody's guess when that will happen. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Bailey Wins Bench Award As Nation's Best Catcher

Patrick Bailey, who was the first catcher taken in last week's Major League Baseball draft, added another honor when he was chosen as the winner of the Johnny Bench Award as the best catcher in college baseball. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Weekly Football Recruiting Update

Three players from IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla., are among those reporting new scholarship offers from NC State this week. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Charlotte Bowl Game Gets Creamy New Name

The college football game formerly known as the Belk Bowl, played each December at Charlotte's Bank of America Stadium with an ACC tie-in, has a new title sponsor. Read more

Brett Friedlander

NC State Announces Potential Football Gameday Changes

NC State has issued a set of possible adjustments to its gameday operations at Carter-Finley Stadium and other venues should fans be allowed to attend Wolfpack sports events this fall. Read more

Brett Friedlander

NCAA Approves Timetables for Football, Basketball Return

The NCAA Council has given the green light for a phased plan that, barring any coronavirus complications, will allow the 2020 college football season to start on time while also approving a plan for basketball to begin summer activities, Read more

Brett Friedlander

Wolfpack Freshman Basketball Numbers Announced

Some familiar numbers will be worn by some new faces when the NC State basketball team takes the court in 2020-21. Read more

Brett Friedlander

State Won't Make Athletes Sign Coronavirus Waiver

Athletes at Ohio State were asked to sign a waiver shielding the university from responsibility if one of its players tests positive for coronavirus. While other schools are likely to do something similar, NC State won't be one of them. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Will Wilson Ecstatic to be Reunited With Former State Teammates

Will Wilson couldn't believe it when his friend and former NC State teammate Patrick Bailey was taken by his team in the first round of the MLB draft last week. Then the San Francisco Giants added another Wolfpack star by taking Nick Swiney in the second round. Read more

Brett Friedlander