Demie Sumo Discusses His Wolfpack Recruitment, Commitment

Brett Friedlander

NC State assistant coach George McDonald traveled to New Jersey last season to check out a wide receiver. He ended up with an unexpected surprise that produced the Wolfpack's 13th commitment to its 2021 football recruiting class.

Demie Sumo ran back the opening kickoff of that high school game between Willingboro and Woodrow Wilson for a touchdown. He scored again on his team's first offensive series, this time on a 45-yard reception, and played well defensively.

It was a performance that put him on the Wolfpack's radar and began a relationship that led to Sumo's announcement of his inention to play for State on Wednesday.

Here's what the 6-foot, 190-pound running back from Willingboro had to say about his recruitment and decision to became the 13th member of coach Dave Doeren's 2021 class ...

"What sold me was the phone calls every day, them checking up on me, them calling my mom asking for homemade Liberian recipes and that I’m the only running back in my class getting recruited. Once I heard that, I just knew like yeah, this is where I want to be."

Sumo didn't take an official visit to State before committing because of the coronavirus pandemic, but he has been to Raleigh and Carter-Finley Stadium. And it was a memorable trip ...

"I visited State my 10th grade year on an unofficial visit with NLG, my 7 on 7 travel team. I remember Coach Mcdonald giving us a tour around the facility at that time he didn’t know who I was. Nobody did. I definitely had fun on the trip though. It's a great facility."

Sumo is a versatile performer who has rushed for 1,241 yards and 16 touchdowns in his two high school varsity seasons while averaging 8.4 yards per carry. He is also a weapon in the passing game, both as a receiver with 21 catches for 430 yards and eight more scores. He’s even been called upon to throw an occasional pass, going 2 for 3 with a touchdown last year.

He said he has the ability to help the Wolfpack in any number of different roles ...

"My style of play is a savvy, versatile kind of style/ I say this because you need to understand every position on the field and I do. That’s because from when I was five up to now, I’ve played every single position on the field and studied every position. No player who just wants to be good is going to study the game as much as I did. Nobody wants it as bad as I do 

I fit into State's style of play because I’m that versatile running back that they're looking for. I can catch, run and make people touch earth."

From the sound of things, there are a lot of similarities between Sumo and former State all-purpose back Jaylen Samuels. It's a comparison Sumo likes ...

"I’ve seen (Samuels) play with the Steelers. I never knew he went to NC State, but I can see the comparison. There’s a lot of players that I’m compared to, so most likely his name was compared to mine by the coaches."

Sumo said he's impressed with the quality of the 2021 recruiting class he's joining ...

"There's a lot of good talent from my class. I've already spoken with a few guys, like Julian Gray. He's definitely a great player and respectable kid. We actually played against his 7 v. 7 team a few months back before corona. There's also a lot of talent coming from the D line too and DBs. I feel good about this."

Willingboro coach Stephen Everette believes the Wolfpack is getting an underrated gem in Sumo. Here's what he said about his do-it-all star, who helped the Chimeras to a 12-1 record and a regional championship in 2019 ...

"He is a football player. He doesn't have a set position for us. We kind of use him a little bit everywhere. He's very explosive and dynamic and all that kind stuff, but you can't pigeonhole him into anything. He three a touchdown pass last year, ran for touchdowns, had an interception return for a touchdown, had a kickoff return for a touchdown. So he kind of does a little bit of everything and he does it well."

