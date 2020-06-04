AllWolfpack
Tennessee Commit Evans Flips to State

Brett Friedlander

NC State football coach Dave Doeren was eerily prophetic last month when he predicted that more recruits than ever would flip their commitments this year because of circumstances caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

"I think a lot of recruits are making decisions and some of them may stick to them," he said. "A lot of them may decide they wish they would have taken visits and want to reopen those things up. You could see a bigger trend to that. 

It's a process that worked against the Wolfpack on Wednedsay when three-star running back Caleb "JuJu" McDowell announced his decision to re-open his recruitment after previously committing to State.

Less than 24 hours later, Doeren and his staff picked up a three-star prospect previously pledged to another school.

Cornerback Nate Evans of Frank W. Cox High School in Virginia Beach announced on his social media account Thursday that he is opting out of his commitment to Tennessee to become a member of the Wolfpack's 2021 recruiting class.

Evans, 6-foot-1, 175 pounds, visited State's campus before the NCAA instituted a mandatory dead period for in-person contact because of the coronavirus pandemic. He was offered a scholarship in January, even though he'd already committed to the Vols.

In his Tweet announcing his decision, Evans thanked Doeren and his staff "for remaining consistent during my recruitment process." Cornerbacks coach Brian Mitchell was his lead recruiter.

