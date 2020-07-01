AllWolfpack
Wolfpack Gets Elusive 2021 Running Back Commitment

Brett Friedlander

After swinging and missing on two previous targets, NC State football coach Dave Doeren and his staff have finally ly landed their elusive running back commitment for the Class of 2021.

Demie Sumo, a 6-foot, 190-pound three-star prospect from Willingboro High School in Willingboro, N.J. announced his intention to play for the Wolfpack via his Twitter account on Wednesday.

He is the 13th rising high school senior to commit to State. His addition to the group fills a need Doeren, offensive coordinator Tim Beck and running backs coach Kurt Roper have had a difficult time filling.

State originally had a commitment from three-star Georgia speedster Caleb "Juju" McDowell. But he reopened his recruitment on June 3 and pledged to South Carolina shortly thereafter.

The Wolfpack also came up short on its top running back target Will Shipley of Charlotte's Weddington High School. The nation's top-rated all purpose back, whose parents attended State, opted to play for ACC Atlantic rival Clemson, instead.

Sumo rushed for 1,241 yards and 16 touchdowns last season while averaging 8.4 yards per carry. He is also a weapon out of the backfield in the passing game, with 21 catches for 430 yards and eight more scores.

He joins a Wolfpack recruiting class that also includes four-star quarterback Aaron McLaughlin, four-star wide receivers Julian Gray and Micah Crowell, three-star wide receiver Jakolbe Baldwin, four-star defensive end Travali Price, three-star long snapper/nose guard Jayden Tate, three-star defensive backs Mario Love, Sean Brown and Nate Evans, three-star offensive linemen Jaleel Davis and Thornton Gentry and three-star linebacker Camden Fordham.

