State's Newest Commit, Sean Brown, Discusses His Decision

Three-star safety Sean Brown became the 12th member of NC State's 2021 football recruiting class on Sunday, joining Hough High School teammate Mario Love to the Wolfpack.

A third defensive back from Hough, Jalen Frazier, is already in the program.

Brown is a physical 6-foot-1, 190-pound defender who recorded 65 tackles, 3.0 sacks and an interception as a junior last season and chose State over Wake Forest, Louisville and Michigan State, among others.

Here's what he had to say about his recruitment, the Hough connection and his decision to join the Wolfpack:

What were the main factors that sold you on State?

"The family-like environment and it's somewhere that I can play early. They can develop me as a person and as a player."

How important was it to be able to make a campus visit before the NCAA stopped in-person contact between coaches and recruits because of the coronavirus?

"It made a huge impact, because after touring the facility I had to think that this is a place I want to playing football."

How much did Mario and Jalen influence your into joining them with the Wolfpack?

"You know, after talking with Jalen, he was saying how they could help fulfill my dream of making it to the NFL and that they have great education for stuff after football."

What's it going to be like to have so many Hough alumni playing in the same college secondary?

"I never played with Jalen, but I already know he's a ballplayer. Mario is one of the best cornerbacks I've seen, so all of us on the field at the same time ... that will be dangerous.'

How would you describe your playing style? Are you more of a cover guy or a physical presence?

"I make plays all over the field because our DB coach, Chachi Sullivan, made us sprint to the ball wherever it is. That's what I can do. I can cover and I can hit mean. That's what safeties do and i do a good job of that.'

