State QB Commit McLaughlin to Skip Elite 11

NC State commit Aaron McLaughlin was one of 20 highly-rated high school senior quarterbacks selected on Friday to participate in the pestigious Elite 11 competition. But shortly after receiving the invitation, the four-star passer from Denmark High School in Alpharetta, Ga., announced via his Twitter account that he won't participate.

"Due to unfortunate circumstances I won’t be able to attend and compete @Elite11, he wrote. "This has been a lifelong dream and I will always be thankful for the opportunity. Good luck to all the QB’s invited."

This year's Elite 11 is scheduled for June 29-July 1 in the Nashville suburb of Murfreesboro, Tenn.

McLaughlin did not specify whether his decision to skip the event has to do with COVID-19 concerns or some other reason.

Elite 11, which began in 1999, is a three-day competition in which some of the top college prospects in the country gather to compete against one another various skills to determine which are the best 11.

Twenty-five of the NFL's 32 current starters participated in the Elite 11, as did 12 of the past 13 Heisman Trophy-winning quarterbacks.

Among the list of notable almumi are Andrew Luck, Matthew Stafford, Jameis Winston, Teddy Bridgewater, Matt Leinart, Tim Tebow and Vince Young.

Other than McLaughlin, the quarterbacks selected for this year's event, which will be covered by NFL Network in a YouTube series, are Jay Allen (Florida baseball commit), Tyler Buchner (Notre Dame), Dematrius Davis Jr. (Auburn), Carlos Del Rio-Wilson (Florida), Kyron Drones (Baylor), Sam Huard (Washington), Grayson James (uncommitted), Maddox Kopp, Tyler Macon (Missouri), Drake Maye (North Carolina), J.J. McCarthy (Michigan), Kyle McCord (Ohio State), Behren Morton (Texas Tech), Miller Moss (USC), Garrett Nussmeier (LSU), Kaidon Salter (Tennessee), Ty Thompson (Oregon), Brock Vandagriff (Georgia), Christian Veilleux (Penn State) and Caleb Williams (uncommitted).

McLaughlin is a strong-armed 6-foot-5, 225-pound pro style passer who originally committed to Auburn, but flipped State shortly after reopening his recruitment. He completed just over 60 percent of his passes for 2,018 yards with 17 touchdowns and seven interceptions as a junior last season while also rushed for 284 yards and nine touchdowns.

