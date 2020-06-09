In-State RB Target Cooley Commits to Louisville

Another of NC State's top running back targets has come off the board.

Four-star prospect Trevion Cooley announced Monday that has decided to commit to the Wolfpack's ACC Atlantic rival Louisville.

The announcement comes less than a week after coach Dave Doeren and his staff lost the Class of 2021 running back they thought they had locked up. Caleb "JuJu" McDowell of Leesville, Ga., re-opened his recruitment last Wednesday.

In addition to Louisville and State, Cooley also listed Duke, South Carolina and Florida as his finalist schools.

Cooley is a 5-foot-11, 205-pound three-star prospect from Knightdale High School and one of the top backs in the state heading into his senior season. He's a versatile runner equally adept at getting to the edge with his speed and gaining the tough yards inside between the tackles.

With McDowell no longer in the fold and both Cooley and five-star target Will Shipley committed to other schools, the Wolfpack' will turn its attention to other running back prospects.

Among the possibilities are a pair of three-star recruits who were offered schoalrships within the past two weeks.

DeShun Murrell is a late-blooming 6-foot, 180-pound native of Centreville, Ala., who rushed for 2,174 yards and 33 touchdowns last season in earning Class 5A first-team all-state honors for Bibb County High School.

Antario Brown is a 5-11, 205-pound product of Beech High School in Savannah, Ga., who was a virtual unknown until he burst onto the scene by running multiple sub-4.4 40-yard dashes at the MVP Camp in Valdosta, Ga. in February. He gained 1,008 rushing yards in just seven games last season.

Another player with a Wolfpack offer, Chesapeake, Va., tight end Nathan Boerboom, committed to Central Florida.

