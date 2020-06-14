Weekly Football Recruiting Update

The NC State football team is set at tight end for the upcoming 2020 season. But with its two four players at the position -- Cary Angeline, Dylan Autenreith, Dylan Parham and Thomas Ruocchio -- all entering their final year of eligibility, there's an urgency to recruit replacements in the Class of 2021.

It's a pursuit that appears to be heating up with the package deal of twins Cedric and Fredrick Seabrough including the Wolfpack in their top three schools. Coach Dave Doeren and his staff added Jake Renda to the list of tight ends they've offered.

The Seabrough brothers present an interesting dynamic.

They're both around 6-foot-4, 220 pounds and are both three-star prospects at Swainsboro High School in Swainsboro, Ga. Cedric caught 58 passes for 800 yards and 13 touchdowns as a junior last season. Fredrick had 37 catches for 703 yards and eight scores.

Because they want to attend the same school, they haven't received as many offers as they might otherwise have individually. But given the Wolfpack's need at tight end, Doeren and his staff are in a position to recruit both. State was the first school to offer them last November.

Coastal Carolina and Western Kentucky are their other schools in their top three.

While the Seabroughs are nearing the end of their recruitment, the pursuit of Renda is just beginning to take off.

The 6-5, 225-pound native of Trenton, N.J. has previously been a quarterback at Notre Dame Prep in his home state. But he's now making the transition to tight end and moving south to play his final high school season at the more competitive IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla.

In addition to his Wolfpack offer from coach Todd Goebbel last Wednesday, he has also been offered by ACC Atlantic rival Boston College.

Among the other players reporting new State offers over the past week include junior college safety Rakeim Ashford.

A 6-1, 190-pound Ackerman, Miss., native, Ashford earned all-conference honors in his first season at Jones College in his home state. He led the team with four interceptions while making 39 tackles in 10 games.

Also reporting a Wolfpack offer is 2022 wide receiver/cornerback Quanye Veney of Highland Springs, Va.

Also of note, three-star 2021 outside linebacker Timar Rogers of Deland High School in Deland, Fla., has included State in his top seven, along with Auburn, Illinois, Kansas, Mississippi State, Missouri and West Virginia.

