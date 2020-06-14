AllWolfpack
Top Stories
Football
Sports
Basketball

Weekly Football Recruiting Update

Brett Friedlander

The NC State football team is set at tight end for the upcoming 2020 season. But with its two four players at the position -- Cary Angeline, Dylan Autenreith, Dylan Parham and Thomas Ruocchio -- all entering their final year of eligibility, there's an urgency to recruit replacements in the Class of 2021.

It's a pursuit that appears to be heating up with the package deal of twins Cedric and Fredrick Seabrough including the Wolfpack in their top three schools. Coach Dave Doeren and his staff added Jake Renda to the list of tight ends they've offered.

The Seabrough brothers present an interesting dynamic.

They're both around 6-foot-4, 220 pounds and are both three-star prospects at Swainsboro High School in Swainsboro, Ga. Cedric caught 58 passes for 800 yards and 13 touchdowns as a junior last season. Fredrick had 37 catches for 703 yards and eight scores.

Because they want to attend the same school, they haven't received as many offers as they might otherwise have individually. But given the Wolfpack's need at tight end, Doeren and his staff are in a position to recruit both. State was the first school to offer them last November.

Coastal Carolina and Western Kentucky are their other schools in their top three.

While the Seabroughs are nearing the end of their recruitment, the pursuit of Renda is just beginning to take off.

The 6-5, 225-pound native of Trenton, N.J. has previously been a quarterback at Notre Dame Prep in his home state. But he's now making the transition to tight end and moving south to play his final high school season at the more competitive IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla.

In addition to his Wolfpack offer from coach Todd Goebbel last Wednesday, he has also been offered by ACC Atlantic rival Boston College.

Among the other players reporting new State offers over the past week include junior college safety Rakeim Ashford.

A 6-1, 190-pound Ackerman, Miss., native, Ashford earned all-conference honors in his first season at Jones College in his home state. He led the team with four interceptions while making 39 tackles in 10 games.

Also reporting a Wolfpack offer is  2022 wide receiver/cornerback Quanye Veney of Highland Springs, Va.

Also of note, three-star 2021 outside linebacker Timar Rogers of Deland High School in Deland, Fla., has included State in his top seven, along with Auburn, Illinois, Kansas, Mississippi State, Missouri and West Virginia.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook -- ACC Insider

Twitter -- @WolfpackMaven and Brett Friedlander at @BFriedACC

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Houston Situation Highlights Dangers of Returning to Football Too Soon

Brett Friedlander

Who's Affected by NCAA Rule Limiting Duplicate Numbers?

NC State has 23 shared jersey numbers on its current football roster. With the NCAA passing a rule limiting the number of players wearing the same number, changes will have to be made this season. Which players will be affected? Read more

Brett Friedlander

Eight Wolfpack Players on Athlon Preseason All-ACC Teams

NC State didn't place anyone on Athlon's first-team preseason All-ACC list, but eight Wolfpack players did earn mention overall -- tied for the fifth most in the league. Read more

Brett Friedlander

No Wolfpack Baseball Recruits Taken in MLB Draft

None of NC State's 2020 baseball recruits were selected in this week's MLB draft, meaning that coach Elliott Avent's entire class -- including several players that would have had decisions to make had the draft not been shortened -- is likely to arrive intact this fall. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Wolfpack doesn't make top eight for JUCO guard El Ellis

Brett Friedlander

NCAA Encourages Schools to Take Election Day Off

In response to student-athletes clamoring for change, NCAA President Mark Emmert has issued a statement encouraging member schools to designate Election Day as a day off from athletic activity. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Undrafted Wolfpack Players Have Options to Weigh

Under normal circumstances, Tyler McDonough, Devonte Brown, Austin Murr and other NC State baseball players would have been drafted. But with only five rounds this year, that didn't happen. Now they've got decisions to make. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Swiney Makes 'Giant' Leap Into Second Round

With the pick they got as compensation for losing Madison Bumgarner to free agency, the San Francisco Giants took another left-handed pitcher from North Carolina, NC State's Nick Swiney -- who opened the team's eyes while they were scouting teammate Patrick Bailey. Read more

Brett Friedlander

First-Hand Knowledge Helped Sell Giants on Bailey

When the San Francisco Giants picked NC State catcher Patrick Bailey in the first round of the Major League Baseball draft, it reunited him with Giants scouting director Michael Holmes, who has known the Wolfpack star since he was in high school. Read more

Brett Friedlander

NCAA Committee Passes Six-Week Football Preseason Plan

A six-week plan recommended by the NCAA's College Football Oversight Committee, which still must be approved by the NCAA Council, allows for coaches to begin working with their teams again in mid-July and paves the way for an on-time start to the 2020 season. Read more

Brett Friedlander