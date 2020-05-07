Football Season Ticket Renewals Remain Strong

Wolfpack Nation has long been known for its dedication, passion and loyalty. With football season ticket sales reaching over 35,000 for 17 consecutive years (2003-19), that reputation is well-deserved.



#WPN has rallied once again in 2020, as more than 29,000 season tickets have already been sold for the upcoming season. Despite the uncertainty of current events, that renewal mark stands at an impressive 85 percent from this date a year ago.



"We're incredibly grateful for the continued levels of support Wolfpack Nation provides, particularly given current circumstances," said NC State AD Boo Corrigan. "Our football season ticket numbers are reflective of the consistent level of passion and commitment our fans and alumni have for the Wolfpack. We never take it for granted."



Although the priority deadline has passed, season tickets remain on sale. CLICK HERE to purchase.



NC State is scheduled to play its 2020 home opener on Sept. 12 vs. Mississippi State, the first SEC team to visit Carter-Finley Stadium in 11 years.