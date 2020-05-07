AllWolfpack
Football Season Ticket Renewals Remain Strong

NC State athletic communications

Wolfpack Nation has long been known for its dedication, passion and loyalty. With football season ticket sales reaching over 35,000 for 17 consecutive years (2003-19), that reputation is well-deserved.

#WPN has rallied once again in 2020, as more than 29,000 season tickets have already been sold for the upcoming season. Despite the uncertainty of current events, that renewal mark stands at an impressive 85 percent from this date a year ago.

"We're incredibly grateful for the continued levels of support Wolfpack Nation provides, particularly given current circumstances," said NC State AD Boo Corrigan. "Our football season ticket numbers are reflective of the consistent level of passion and commitment our fans and alumni have for the Wolfpack. We never take it for granted."

Although the priority deadline has passed, season tickets remain on sale. CLICK HERE to purchase.

NC State is scheduled to play its 2020 home opener on Sept. 12 vs. Mississippi State, the first SEC team to visit Carter-Finley Stadium in 11 years. 

Wes Moore on ACC Tourney MVP Konig: 'We're Fine'

NC State women's basketball coach Wes Moore addressed comments made by Aislinn Konig following last month's WNBA draft, saying on a Zoom conference Thursday that he and his former star are 'fine.' Read more

Brett Friedlander

Women's Soccer Trainer Loses Battle With Cancer

Tracy D’Errico, the athletic trainer for NC State’s women’s soccer team, died on Wednesday after a battle with cancer. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Wake Forest transfer Sarr chooses Kentucky ..

Brett Friedlander

State Solid at RB, Even Without Top Target Shipley

Getting five-star prospect Will Shipley would have been a major addition to the NC State backfield. But even though its top recruiting target has committed to Clemson, the Wolfpack is still in good shape at the running back position. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Shipley's Decision Underscores State Recruiting Challenge

Will Shipley's parents both graduated from NC State, but the talented recruit still chose Clemson football over the Wolfpack.

Brett Friedlander

Shipley: 'Clemson gives me a chance to win national championships'

Brett Friedlander

Suspended Gymnastics Coach a State Alumnus

Maggie Haney, the coach suspended last week by USA Gymnastics for alleged emotional verbal and emotional abuse of her athletes, is a former NC State gymnast. Read more

Brett Friedlander

State Casting Wide Net For Future Quarterbacks

Devin Brown, a pro style passer from Gilbert, Ariz.. has announced he's received a scholarship offer from NC State, making him the 10th quarterback from coast-to-coast in either the Class of 2021 or 2022 to be offered by the Wolfpack. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Top Wolfpack Target Shipley Chooses Clemson

Five-star prospect Will Shipley of Weddington High School in Matthews, whose parents and several family members graduated from NC State, chose ACC rival Clemson over the Wolfpack. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Top Wolfpack Target Shipley Set to Announce College Choice

Weddington High School star Will Shipley, the nation’s top-ranked all-purpose back and one of NC State’s top recruiting priorities for the Class of 2021, will announce his college choice on Tuesday. Read more

Brett Friedlander