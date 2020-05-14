Smith-Williams Now 'Setting the Expecation' in NFL

First, James Smith-Williams Set the Expectation at NC State. Then he did it at the East-West Shrine Bowl all-star game.

Now the former Wolfpack defensive end, who earned a spot on college football's Good Works Team in 2019 for using his voice to advocate for sexual and domestic violence survivors, is taking the message to the NFL.

The recent seventh round draft pick of the Washington Redskins has been named the first league ambassador to the #SetTheExpectation campaign.

#SetTheExpectation is a nonprofit organization dedicated to raising awareness -- especially among young male athletes -- toward the battle against sexual and physical violence against women.

According to a release announcing Smith-Williams' selection, #SetTheExpectation ambassadors are chosen by founder Brenda Tracy and "must have a track record of behavior that reflects kindness, compassion, dignity and respect for others ... and act as leaders and agents for change both on and off the field."

"It’s been such an honor to work with James," Tracy said. “He is exactly the change we need to see in the world. And especially during these uncertain times, he gives me hope for a better future.” .

Tracy is a rape survivor who was attacked by four football players at Oregon State in 2014.

Two years later, she began traveling around the country sharing her story with college football programs in an attempt to educate young men about the problem of sexual abuse and challenge them to make a difference for victims such as herself.

“Her message is extremely moving,” Smith-Williams said last May. “She gave us an actual challenge and I wanted to help out any way that I could.”

The 6-foot-3, 265-pound defensive end, whose final season with the Wolfpack was limited to just seven games because of injury, has become a vocal advocate for #Set the Expectation.

He organized a donation drive at a baseball game to benefit Interact of Wake County, an organization that provides services to victims of domestic violence and sexual assault and was instrumental in setting up a #SetTheExpectation promotion during State's football game against Ball State on Sept. 21.

He also wore special #SetTheExpectation themed cleats at the nationally televised East-West Shrine Bowl in January.