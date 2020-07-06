AllWolfpack
TE Angeline Can Be Even Bigger Weapon in 2020

Brett Friedlander

PFF College posted a chart on Twitter on Monday listing the Power Five tight ends with the most receptions of 20 or more yards last season.

It showed NC State's Cary Angeline tied for third with five.

That's not entirely accurate. Angeline actually had six catches of 20-plus yards, which would put him in a tie for the second with Iowa State's Charlie Kolar, one behind Washington's Hunter Bryant.

Miscalculation aside, the point being made by chart is still spot on.

At 6-foot-7, 250 pounds, Angeline isn't just a big target downfield. The former Southern Cal transfer is also a big play weapon for the Wolfpack.

A closer look at those six "explosive plays," as coach Dave Doeren and his staff likes to call them, suggests that he's a weapon State will likely exploit even more during his senior season this fall.

Three of those 20-plus yard catches -- a 24-yarder against Boston College, a 27-yarder against Wake Forest and a 38-yarder against Clemson -- came after Devin Leary took over at quarterback.

Of the three passers that played in games for the Wolfpack in 2019, Leary had by far the strongest arm and was therefore able to take advantage of Angeline's size, hands and ability to get open for deep balls more than his predecessors Matthew McKay and Bailey Hockman.

Doeren has already named Leary as his quarterback heading into preseason camp.

With State coming off a disappointing 4-8 season in which it ranked near the bottom of the ACC in total offense and scoring, it only makes sense for Doeren new offensive coordinator Tim Beck to find as many ways as possible to take advantage of Leary's strong arm and Angeline's superior size.

Overall, Angeline had 25 catches for 379 yards and a team-leading five touchdowns.

His other 20-plus yard catches came on a 30-yard connection with Hockman against Syracuse and a pair of early season passes from McKay, a 28-yarder against Western Carolina and a 39-yarder against West Virginia.

