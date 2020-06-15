AllWolfpack
Top Stories
Football
Sports
Basketball

Wolfpack DE Solomon Enters Transfer Portal

Brett Friedlander

Redshirt junior defensive end Kennan Solomon has entered the NCAA's transfer portal and will leave the NC State football program.

The 6-foot-5, 300-pound Roxboro native announced his intention Monday via his Twitter account.

“I know by now that people know I have decided to enter the transfer portal,” Solomon wrote. “It’s not because I don’t love NC State. Everyone here has been wonderful to me and I have had many great experiences. I want to thank Coach (Dave) Doeren for allowing me to be a part of that and to the coaches that have helped me along the way. I have decided to leave to experience new places and be able to play D line which will always be my passion."

Solomon's decision to change schools is the latest chapter in a nomadic journey that originally saw him commit to Coastal Carolina and Central Michigan before eventually signing a National Letter of Intent with East Carolina in January 2017.

He never enrolled with the Pirates and ended up at Piedmont Community College before coming to State. He did not see action in any games in his three years in the program.

Although Solomon has two seasons of eligibility remaining, he has already received his undergraduate degree. As such, he is eligible to play right away at his new school.

He is the second State player to enter the NCAA transfer portal this month, joining senior defensive back Isaiah Stallings.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook -- ACC Insider

Twitter -- @WolfpackMaven and Brett Friedlander at @BFriedACC

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Keatts' Son K.J. Gets UNCW Offer

K.J. Keatts, a rising junior point guard at Raleigh's Broughton High School and the son of NC State basketball coach Kevin Keatts, has received an offer from former Wolfpack assistant Takayo Siddle and UNCW. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Bradley Chubb Describes 'Weird' Rehab Process During COVID Shutdown

Brett Friedlander

Sendek Among 100 Most Influential in College Basketball

NC State fans still might not think highly of former basketball coach Herb Sendek, but others do. He's the only one with Wolfpack ties either past or present included on a list of the 100 most influential people in college basketball in 2020. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Weekly Football Recruiting Update

NC State's search for Class of 2021 tight ends is heating up with the Wolfpack making the top three for a package deal of twins from Georgia and extending an offer to a converted quarterback from New Jersey. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Houston Situation Highlights Dangers of Returning to Football Too Soon

Brett Friedlander

Who's Affected by NCAA Rule Limiting Duplicate Numbers?

NC State has 23 shared jersey numbers on its current football roster. With the NCAA passing a rule limiting the number of players wearing the same number, changes will have to be made this season. Which players will be affected? Read more

Brett Friedlander

Eight Wolfpack Players on Athlon Preseason All-ACC Teams

NC State didn't place anyone on Athlon's first-team preseason All-ACC list, but eight Wolfpack players did earn mention overall -- tied for the fifth most in the league. Read more

Brett Friedlander

No Wolfpack Baseball Recruits Taken in MLB Draft

None of NC State's 2020 baseball recruits were selected in this week's MLB draft, meaning that coach Elliott Avent's entire class -- including several players that would have had decisions to make had the draft not been shortened -- is likely to arrive intact this fall. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Wolfpack doesn't make top eight for JUCO guard El Ellis

Brett Friedlander

NCAA Encourages Schools to Take Election Day Off

In response to student-athletes clamoring for change, NCAA President Mark Emmert has issued a statement encouraging member schools to designate Election Day as a day off from athletic activity. Read more

Brett Friedlander