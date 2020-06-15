Wolfpack DE Solomon Enters Transfer Portal

Redshirt junior defensive end Kennan Solomon has entered the NCAA's transfer portal and will leave the NC State football program.

The 6-foot-5, 300-pound Roxboro native announced his intention Monday via his Twitter account.

“I know by now that people know I have decided to enter the transfer portal,” Solomon wrote. “It’s not because I don’t love NC State. Everyone here has been wonderful to me and I have had many great experiences. I want to thank Coach (Dave) Doeren for allowing me to be a part of that and to the coaches that have helped me along the way. I have decided to leave to experience new places and be able to play D line which will always be my passion."

Solomon's decision to change schools is the latest chapter in a nomadic journey that originally saw him commit to Coastal Carolina and Central Michigan before eventually signing a National Letter of Intent with East Carolina in January 2017.

He never enrolled with the Pirates and ended up at Piedmont Community College before coming to State. He did not see action in any games in his three years in the program.

Although Solomon has two seasons of eligibility remaining, he has already received his undergraduate degree. As such, he is eligible to play right away at his new school.

He is the second State player to enter the NCAA transfer portal this month, joining senior defensive back Isaiah Stallings.

