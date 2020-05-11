AllWolfpack
Former Wolfpack DB McCloud Commits to Notre Dame

Brett Friedlander

Former NC State cornerback and team captain Nick McCloud, who left the Wolfpack after an injury shortened 2019 season, has committed to play his final college season in as a graduate transfer at Notre Dame.

McCloud announced his decision via his Twitter account on Monday.

Considered the top available plug-and-play defensive back because of his experience and leadership, McCloud was also being pursued by some of the top names in college football, including Ohio State.

Bryan Driskell of SI's Irish Breakdown was the first to report last week that the Fighting Irish were the frontrunners to land McCloud.

The 6-foot-1, 190-pound McCloud was named a team captain at State prior to the 2019 season, but suffered a knee injury in the opening game against East Carolina on Nov. 9. He missed the next seven games before attempting to return for the Wolfpack's game against Clemson on Nov. 9.

He was shut down for the season shortly thereafter, finishing the season with seven tackles and two pass breakups on 90 snaps.

McCloud was the most experienced defensive back coming into the season, having recorded 106 tackles, 20 pass breakups, three interceptions and one fumble recovery in 36 games during his first three seasons.

He entered the NCAA's transfer portal on Jan. 15.

