Wolfpack Misses on DT Recruit, Extends More Offers

Brett Friedlander

NC State missed out on a three-star defensive tackle Monday when Sugick Terion of National Christian Academy in Fort Washington, Md., commited to Vanderbilt. The Wolfpack and fellow ACC school Wake Forest were his other finalists.

In a video announcement hosted by Rivals.com, Terion said he chose the Commodores because of the opportunity to help change the culture of their program. He did, however, have praise for State's coaching staff and program, which produced his favorite player, Bradley Chubb.

Despite the recruiting setback, the Wolfpack did get some potentially encouraging news Monday when three-star defensive end Devin Lee included it among his top eight schools, along with ACC rivals Duke, Wake Forest, Georgia Tech and Boston college, as well as Kansas State, Illinois and UAB.

Coach Dave Doeren has also been active on the recruiting trail by extending several scholarship offers to players in the Class of 2021 over the past few days. Among those reporting offers via their social media accounts are:

◼ Terrion Arnold, a 6-2, 187-pound four-star safety from John Paul II Catholic in Tallahassee, Fla.

 T.J. Quinn, a 6-1, 200-pound three-star safety from Lowndes County High School in Valdosta, Ga.

◼ Robert Simmons, a 5-9, 160-pound three-star cornerback from Sandalwood High School in Jacksonville, Fla.

◼ Trevin Wallace, a 6-2, 217-pound wide receiver from Wayne County High School in Jessup, Ga.

ACC Network Announces 'Wolfpack Takeover' Schedule

The ACC Network will become the NC State Network on Tuesday, with a 24-hour 'Wolfpack Takeover.' Here's the lineup of the memorable games and events scheduled to be aired. Read more

Brett Friedlander

How Did Jordan Fare Against NC State?

As the world's attention turns to Michael Jordan thanks to the premier of ESPN's long-awited documentary "The Last Dance," here's a look at how the former UNC star did during his college career against NC State. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Konig Chose Wolfpack Over Olympic Qualifier

NC State basketball star Aislinn Konig, who is looking forward to playing for Canada in the Oympics now more than ever after getting passed over in the WNBA draft, explains why she chose playing for the Wolfpack instead of her country in an Olympic qualifier last winter

Brett Friedlander

SI Mock Draft Bodes Well for Murchison, Smith-Williams

Sports Illustrated's Kevin Hanson, whose NFL mock drafts have been among the most accurate in the business over the past five years, has good news for NC State's Larrell Murchison and James Smith-Williams. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Pro Day Cancellation Hampers Wolfpack Draft Hopefuls

Unlike teammates Larrell Murchison and James Smith-Williams, who got to show off their skills for NFL scouts at the league's Combine, NC State's other hopefuls have been hurt by the cancellation of pre-draft activities such as the Wolfpack's annual Pro Day. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Wolfpack Wrestlers Earn All-America Status

Brothers Hayden and Trent Hidlay head a list of six NC State wrestlers that earned All-America status from the National Wrestling Coaches Association. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Aislinn Konig Passed over in WNBA Draft

ACC tournament MVP Aislinn Konig was hoping to be selected during Friday's WNBA draft, but she was passed over in all three rounds. Did the cancellation of the NCAA tournament hurt the NC State star's chances of showcasing her skills to the league's coaches and general managers? Read more

Brett Friedlander

NCAA Announces Changes to Initial Eligibility Requirements

The NCAA has relaxed its academic requirements for incoming Division I freshman athletes in response to school closures caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Wolfpack Makes the Cut for 'Big' Football Recruits

Two big football recruits, in both size and importance, have listed NC State among their top schools while coach Dave Doeren and his staff continue to hand out scholarship offers -- with a heavy emphasis on defensive backs. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Wolfpack Wrestlers Dominate in Classroom as Well as Mat

Led by Hayden Hidlay, the ACC's Scholar-Athlete of the Year, NC State's conference champion wrestling team had six members earn All-Academic recognition -- more than any other league school. Read more

Brett Friedlander