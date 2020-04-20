Wolfpack Misses on DT Recruit, Extends More Offers

NC State missed out on a three-star defensive tackle Monday when Sugick Terion of National Christian Academy in Fort Washington, Md., commited to Vanderbilt. The Wolfpack and fellow ACC school Wake Forest were his other finalists.

In a video announcement hosted by Rivals.com, Terion said he chose the Commodores because of the opportunity to help change the culture of their program. He did, however, have praise for State's coaching staff and program, which produced his favorite player, Bradley Chubb.

Despite the recruiting setback, the Wolfpack did get some potentially encouraging news Monday when three-star defensive end Devin Lee included it among his top eight schools, along with ACC rivals Duke, Wake Forest, Georgia Tech and Boston college, as well as Kansas State, Illinois and UAB.

Coach Dave Doeren has also been active on the recruiting trail by extending several scholarship offers to players in the Class of 2021 over the past few days. Among those reporting offers via their social media accounts are:

◼ Terrion Arnold, a 6-2, 187-pound four-star safety from John Paul II Catholic in Tallahassee, Fla.

◼ T.J. Quinn, a 6-1, 200-pound three-star safety from Lowndes County High School in Valdosta, Ga.

◼ Robert Simmons, a 5-9, 160-pound three-star cornerback from Sandalwood High School in Jacksonville, Fla.

◼ Trevin Wallace, a 6-2, 217-pound wide receiver from Wayne County High School in Jessup, Ga.