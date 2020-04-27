AllWolfpack
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Sports

Next Up: Wolfpack's Top 2021 Draft Candidates

Brett Friedlander

Now that the 2020 NFL draft has come and gone, and the NC State defensive line duo of Larrell Murchison and James Smith-Williams have found new homes with the Tennessee Titans and Washington Redskins, it's never too early to start looking ahead to next year.

Although it's way too soon to know which team will be on the clock first, it's never to early to start speculating on which players might be available to them.

Here's a look at NC State's most likely 2021 draft candidates:

TE Cary Angeline: At 6-foot-7, 250 pounds, Angeline certainly passes the eye test. His performance on the field last season also showed promise. He was an effective weapon in goal line situations because of his size and ability to win jump balls while scoring a team-leading five receiving touchdowns. He also displayed an ability to find seams downfield for big plays, averaging 15.2 yards on his 25 catches. While Angeline has the physical tools to play at the next level, his draftability might ultimately depend on who ends up playing quarterback for the Wolfpack next season.

OG Joe Sculthorpe: A second-team All-ACC selection by Pro Football Focus, Sculthorpe was State's top-graded offensive lineman against both ECU and Syracuse last season while allowing only 1.5 sacks in 790 snaps at left guard. Not only does he have the size to play in the NFL at 6-3, 300, but his versatility is also a plus, having also played center during his Wolfpack career.

OT Justin Witt: Witt's status as the anchor of State's offensive line was solidified last summer when coach Dave Doeren chose him as one of two players to represent the team at the ACC's preseason media event. He was off to a strong start until suffering a shoulder injury in Week 5 at Florida State. He subsequently had surgery on both shoulders. But at 6-6, 310, with over 1,200 snaps to his credit over three seasons, the scouts figure to keep a close eye on him next season.

  WR Emeka Emezie: Even though Emezie led the team with 56 catches and 576 yards last season, 2019 was something of a disappointment as he struggled with his new role as a leader both on and off the field. He now admits that he tried too hard to emulate his former teammate and mentor Kelvin Harmon and has returned to his former number 86 after wearing Harmon's old No. 3 last season. Harmon was a sixth-round pick of the Washington Redskins. If Emezie can put up big numbers as a senior, he could potentially be a late-round pick as well.

WR C.J. RIley: Riley was poised for a breakout year as the Wolfpack's top downfield receiver, but he suffered an ACL tear while attempting to make a tackle on punt coverage in the season opener against ECU and didn't play again. If he can stay healthy in 2020 and show that he hasn't lost a step or two off his 4.48 speed because of the injury, he could be an attractive target for an NFL team.

 DT Alim McNeill: McNeill is a wild card in this equation because 2020 will only be his junior year. But given State's reputation for producing NFL-worthy defensive linemen and the 5.5 sacks the 6-2, 315-pound tackle recorded last season -- second on the team to recent fifth-round pick Larrell Murchison -- he could conceivably decide to leave a year early if his performance merits it.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Division I Council Approves New Basketball Scheduling Guidelines

The NCAA's Division I Council has approved new scheduling guidelines dealing with multiple-team events for men's basketball. Read more

Brett Friedlander

State Defensive Line Tradition Helped Murchison Get to NFL

Larrell Murchison's selection by the Tennessee Titans on Saturday continued an NC State tradition of sending defensive linemen to the NFL. It's a tradition Murchison said helped prepare him to follow in the footsteps of his fellow draftees. Read more

Brett Friedlander

IBM Can Wait: Smith-Williams Ready to Take His Shot With Redskins

James Smith-Williams has a standing job offer with IBM, but after being drafted in the seventh round of the NFL draft by the Washington Redskins on Saturday, the corporate world will have to wait for the former NC State defensive end. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Versatility, Sack Dance Make Murchison a Good Fit in Nashville

Between his air guitar sack celebration and a versatlity that allows him to play multiple roles, NC State defensive lineman Larrell Murchison says he's a good fit for the Tennessee Titans, the NFL team that drafted him in the fifth round Saturday. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Redskins take Smith-Williams in Seventh Round

James Smith-Williams had to wait until almost the bitter end of the NFL draft, but the NC State defensive end was finally rewarded for his patience Saturday when the Washington Redskins took him with in the seventh and final round with the 229th overall pick, Read more

Brett Friedlander

SI All Titans coverage of Murchison draft

Brett Friedlander

Murchison Drafted By Titans in Fifth Round

Defensive tackle Larrell Murchison became the first NC State player to be taken in this year's draft when he was picked by the Tennessee Titans with the 174th overall selection in the fifth round. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Swofford: Football Season Scenarios Being Discussed

In an interview with ESPNU Radio, commissioner John Swofford said that the ACC is discussing a number of different possible scenarios for playing the 2020 football season. Read more

Brett Friedlander

How would Larrell Murchison fit in with the Broncos?

Brett Friedlander

Murchison Nearing End of Long, Winding Road to NFL

As Larrell Murchison waits to hear his name called in thre NFL draft, the former NC State defensive lineman still has a hard time believing his football dream is about to come. Read more

Brett Friedlander