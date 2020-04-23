State Punter Gill Leading Fundraising Effort For Hometown

NC State football player Trenton Gill is doing what he can to help his hometown of Hillsbrough during the ongoing coronavirus crisis. The third-team All-ACC punter has organized a fundraising effort aimed at providing meals for those adversely affected by the current stay-at-home conditions.

"After seeing on the news and in person how this pandemic has affected our community, I really felt the urge to do my part to help my hometown," Gill wrote on the GoFundMe page he set up to take donations.

"I am working with Orange Congregations in Mission to raise money to buy gift certificates from local restaurants for people who are most in need of a good meal. This way, not only are we helping those families, but we are also helping out local businesses in Hillsborough that have been affected by this devastating pandemic.

"I would like to challenge everyone to donate at least five dollars if you are able, but every donation will be greatly appreciated!"

Gill indicated that his fundraising effort has been cleared by State's NCAA compliance office.

A redshirt sophomore who joined the Wolfpack as a walkon, but was awarded a scholarship prior to the first game last season.

He ended up leading the ACC and was No. 4 in the nation with a school-record average of 47.6 yards per kick in his first season as State's punter. Twenty-four of his 56 punts this season went for more than 50 yards with a long of 75.

Gill also serves as the holder for State placekicker Christopher Dunn.