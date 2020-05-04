Wolfpack Turns Attention Back to 2021 QBs

After spending the past week handing out offers to quarterbacks in the Class of 2022, NC State coach Dave Doeren and his new offensive coordinator Tim Beck has turned their attention back to passers from the Class of 2021.

Dual threat prospect Heinrich Haarberg, a three-star recruit from Kearney, Neb., has reported receiving a scholarship offer from the Wolfpack. He is the fifth rising junior quarterback known to have been offered by State.

A 6-foot-5, 195-pound dual threat prospect, Haarberg completed 58.6% of his passes as a sophomore last season for 1,869 yards and 23 touchdowns with only four interceptions. He also rushed for 458 yards and four scores for Kearney Catholic High School.

Haarberg trains with the same quarterback coach as current Wolfpack redshirt freshman Ty Evans. He also received an offer from Nebraska on Monday.

The other four 2021 quarterbacks previously offered by State four-star former Auburn commit Aaron McLaughlin, and three-star prospects Chayden Peery, Kai Millner and Charles Wright -- the latter an Iowa State commit.

Four 2022 quarterbacks have also reported Wolfpack offers, all four-star recruits. They are dual threat prospects A.J. Duffy of Moreno Valley, Calif., and M.J. Morris of Carrollton, Ga., and pro style passers Walker Howard of Lafayette, La., and Chad Klubnick of Austin, Tex.

While offers to quarterbacks are piling up, State missed out on a top offensive line target Monday. Three-star prospect Colby Smith, a 6-foot-7, 295-pound tackle from Rockingham County High School in Reidsville, committed to Tennessee.

State was among his final five schools, along with North Carolina, South Carolina and Louisville.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook -- ACC Insider

Twitter -- @WolfpackMaven and Brett Friedlander at @BFriedACC