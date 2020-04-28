AllWolfpack
State Offers 2022 Four-Star QB Prospects

Brett Friedlander

New NC State offensive coordinator Tim Beck (pictured above) has been busy since arriving in Raleigh this winter, especially when it comes to the search for the Wolfpack’s quarterback of the future.

Having already extended offers to four passers in next year’s recruiting class, Beck has now turned his attention to the Class of 2022.

A pair of four-star quarterbacks reported receiving scholarship offers from Beck and State on Monday.

M.J. Morris, is a dual-threat prospect from Carrollton, Ga. while Walker Howard is a pro style passer from Lafayette, La.

The 6-foot-1, 175-pound Morris completed 60.6 percent of his passes for 2,186 yards and 20 touchdowns as a sophomore in 2019 while also rushing for 379 yards and eight more scores for Carrollton High School. And he did it all with a ligament strain in his hip he knew would eventually require surgery, a procedure he put off until after the season.

Howard, 6-1, 183, has yet to compile any varsity stats after serving as a backup to Louisiana Tech signee Caleb Holstein as a sophomore last season at St. Thomas More High School. But he has a pedigree for success. His father, Jamie Howard, is the third-leading passer in LSU history, having thrown for 6.158 yards and 34 touchdowns from 1992-95.

The quarterbacks announced their State offers on their Twitter accounts, but the Wolfpack will have some stiff competition for both.

Morris also holds offers from Alabama, Auburn, Georgia, Florida State, Miami and a slew of others. Howard’s list is equally impressive and figures to get even longer as he compiles a body of work at the high school level.

In addition to the two latest offers, State has also reached out to 2021 quarterbacks Aaron McLaughlin, a four-star former Auburn commit, along with three-star prospects Chayden Peery, Kai Millner and Charles Wright -- an Iowa State commit.

