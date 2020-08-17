SI.com
ACC Opt-Out Tracker: Who's Not Playing In 2020

Brett Friedlander

The ACC, along with the SEC and Big 12, are determined to play the 2020 college football season in spite of a pandelic that has led others -- including the Big Ten, the Pac-12 and the entire Football Championship Subdivision -- to either cancel or postpone their schedules.

That's good news for some players.

But for others, the possibility of contracting a virus that has infected more than five million people and killed more than 160,000 so far is simply too great a risk.

So far, eight ACC teams have had at least one player opt out of the season because of the threat of COVID-19. Three of the 15 players that have decided not to play are Sports Illustrated All-ACC preseason selections (listed in italics). 

Amazingly, all 15 players on the list play for teams on NC State's schedule. 

Here's a look the full list, compiled by David Visser of SI's All Seminoles:

Florida State

  • DE Jamarcus Chatman
  • DT Dennis Briggs, Jr.

Georgia Tech

  • OT Devin Cochran

Miami

  • DE Greg Rousseau

North Carolina

  • DB D.J. Ford
  • CB Bryce Watts
  • CB Javon Terry
  • OL Tristan Miller

Pittsburgh

  • DT Jaylen Twyman

Duke

  • LB Brandon Hill
  • RB Myles Hudzick
  • OG Jacob Rimmer
  • LS Ben Wyatt

Syracuse

  • DL Cooper Dawson

Virginia Tech

  • CB Caleb Farley

Boston College, Clemson, Louisville, NC State, Notre Dame, Virginia, and Wake Forest have yet to have any players opt out. But keep checking back for updates as the season gets closer.

