AD Corrigan Update on Possible 2020 Football Fan Procedures

Brett Friedlander

Now that the ACC has announced a schedule for the upcoming football season, the next question is what about the fans? 

Will they be allowed at Carter-Finley Stadium for NC State home games? If so, how many? 

Those are questions that are yet to be answered. 

In the interim, Wolfpack athletic director Boo Corrigan has issued an open letter to his school's fans outlining possible procedures in the event that at least some will be allowed to attend the Wolfpack's five conference home games (plus one possible nonconference date).

They are:

  • Reduced Capacity at Carter-Finley Stadium: Although no decisions have been made on fan attendance at this time, it is highly likely that a reduction of capacity for Carter-Finley Stadium will be necessary pending state guidelines. We have prepared for numerous scenarios and will provide detailed communications once final decisions have been made. With the rapidly changing environment, we plan to use time to our advantage as much as possible in making informed decisions.
  • Mobile ticketing: Beginning this fall, NC State Athletics will transition to mobile-only ticketing for all home ticketed events. The move to mobile ticketing provides fans the safest, contact-free entry to all venues and will allow for expedited distribution of tickets to our fans once a decision has been made on attendance this fall. This move will also provide the necessary flexibility to quickly turn around tickets should there be any adjustments or impacts to upcoming scheduling. Our ticket office will provide additional details in the coming weeks, but you can read more on this initiative by clicking HERE.
  • Season Ticket Holders: Once a final decision has been made on fan attendance, our ticket office will provide a detailed communication outlining the options available to season ticket holders and the process for each of those options. For the most up-to-date information on your season tickets, including answers to frequently asked questions, HERE. 

"We appreciate your patience, flexibility and steadfast support of our student-athletes with your ticket purchases and Wolfpack Club contributions as we navigate through the uncertainty," Corrigan said via his post on the school's official website GoPack.com. "We will provide updates as decisions are made in the coming weeks. As I said above, we plan to use time to our advantage as much as possible in making informed decisions."

