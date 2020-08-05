Wolfpack Numbers Game: Who's Wearing What This Season

You've heard the old saying: "You can't tell the players without a program?"



Well, it actually holds true for the NC State football team this season.

"We had about eight to 10 guys in the winter ask for number changes," coach Dave Doeren said. "I told them I’d wait until the end of the summer to see how their summer conditioning was, how their academics were and just how they were progressing."

Apparently it went well. Because rather than "eight to 10 guys," there are no fewer than 17 returning players have switched to new numbers from the ones they wore a year ago.

Here's the list, along with all the numbers assigned to the new incoming freshmen and transfers getting ready to play their first season with the Wolfpack:

PLAYER POSITION OLD NUMBER NEW NUMBER Terrell Dawkins DE 43 0 Taiyon Palmer CB 6 3 Cecil Powell CB/WR 19 4 Thayer Thomas WR 87 5 C.J. Hart LB 15 5 Jakeen Harris S Incoming freshman 6 Zonovan Knight RB 24 7 Jalen Frazier Nickel 20 8 Ben Finley QB Incoming freshman 10 Devan Boykin CB Incoming freshman 12 Porter Rooks WR Incoming freshman 14 Nehki Meredith Nickel Incoming freshman 14 Cayman Czesak CB 30 15 Rakeim Ashford CB JUCO transfer 16 Joshua Pierre-Louis CB Incoming freshman 19 Kahlid Martin S 25 21 Jalen Coit WR Incoming freshman 21 Teshaun Smith CB 8 22 Chris Scott WR Incoming freshman 24 Shyheim Battle CB 27 25 Devon Betty LB Incoming freshman 25 Jayland Parker LB Incoming freshman 27 Ibrahim Kante DE 52 28 Seth Williams LB 49 30 Aydan White CB Incoming freshman 34 Ezemdi Udoh TE Incoming freshman 43 Davin Vann DT Incoming freshman 45 Daniel Joseph DE Grad transfer/Penn State 49 Timothy McKay OG 65 52 Joshua Harris DT 44 55 Bryson Speas OT 62 56 Nick Booker-Brown DT Incoming freshman 58 Ethan Lane C IIncoming freshman 60 Sean Hill OT Incoming freshman 72 Patrick Matan OT Incoming freshman 74 Anthony Carter Jr. OG Incoming freshman 75 Joshua Crabtree WR Incoming freshman 83 Emeka Emezie WR 3 86 Anthony Smith WR Incoming freshman 87 Ian Williams PK Incoming freshman 93 Claude Larkins Jr. DE Incoming freshman 97

