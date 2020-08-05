AllWolfpack
Wolfpack Numbers Game: Who's Wearing What This Season

Brett Friedlander

You've heard the old saying: "You can't tell the players without a program?"

Well, it actually holds true for the NC State football team this season.

"We had about eight to 10 guys in the winter ask for number changes," coach Dave Doeren said. "I told them I’d wait until the end of the summer to see how their summer conditioning was, how their academics were and just how they were progressing."

Apparently it went well. Because rather than "eight to 10 guys," there are no fewer than 17 returning players have switched to new numbers from the ones they wore a year ago. 

Here's the list, along with all the numbers assigned to the new incoming freshmen and transfers getting ready to play their first season with the Wolfpack:

PLAYER
POSITION
OLD NUMBER
NEW NUMBER

Terrell Dawkins

DE

43

0

Taiyon Palmer

CB

6

3

Cecil Powell

CB/WR

19

4

Thayer Thomas

WR

87

5

C.J. Hart

LB

15

5

Jakeen Harris

S

Incoming freshman

6

Zonovan Knight

RB

24

7

Jalen Frazier

Nickel

20

8

Ben Finley

QB

Incoming freshman

10

Devan Boykin

CB

Incoming freshman

12

Porter Rooks

WR

Incoming freshman

14

Nehki Meredith

Nickel

Incoming freshman

14

Cayman Czesak

CB

30

15

Rakeim Ashford

CB

JUCO transfer

16

Joshua Pierre-Louis

CB

Incoming freshman

19

Kahlid Martin

S

25

21

Jalen Coit

WR

Incoming freshman

21

Teshaun Smith

CB

8

22

Chris Scott

WR

Incoming freshman

24

Shyheim Battle

CB

27

25

Devon Betty

LB

Incoming freshman

25

Jayland Parker

LB

Incoming freshman

27

Ibrahim Kante

DE

52

28

Seth Williams

LB

49

30

Aydan White

CB

Incoming freshman

34

Ezemdi Udoh

TE

Incoming freshman

43

Davin Vann

DT

Incoming freshman

45

Daniel Joseph

DE

Grad transfer/Penn State

49

Timothy McKay

OG

65

52

Joshua Harris

DT

44

55

Bryson Speas

OT

62

56

Nick Booker-Brown

DT

Incoming freshman

58

Ethan Lane

C

IIncoming freshman

60

Sean Hill

OT

Incoming freshman

72

Patrick Matan

OT

Incoming freshman

74

Anthony Carter Jr.

OG

Incoming freshman

75

Joshua Crabtree

WR

Incoming freshman

83

Emeka Emezie

WR

3

86

Anthony Smith

WR

Incoming freshman

87

Ian Williams

PK

Incoming freshman

93

Claude Larkins Jr.

DE

Incoming freshman

97

