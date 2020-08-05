Wolfpack Numbers Game: Who's Wearing What This Season
Brett Friedlander
You've heard the old saying: "You can't tell the players without a program?"
Well, it actually holds true for the NC State football team this season.
"We had about eight to 10 guys in the winter ask for number changes," coach Dave Doeren said. "I told them I’d wait until the end of the summer to see how their summer conditioning was, how their academics were and just how they were progressing."
Apparently it went well. Because rather than "eight to 10 guys," there are no fewer than 17 returning players have switched to new numbers from the ones they wore a year ago.
Here's the list, along with all the numbers assigned to the new incoming freshmen and transfers getting ready to play their first season with the Wolfpack:
PLAYER
POSITION
OLD NUMBER
NEW NUMBER
Terrell Dawkins
DE
43
0
Taiyon Palmer
CB
6
3
Cecil Powell
CB/WR
19
4
Thayer Thomas
WR
87
5
C.J. Hart
LB
15
5
Jakeen Harris
S
Incoming freshman
6
Zonovan Knight
RB
24
7
Jalen Frazier
Nickel
20
8
Ben Finley
QB
Incoming freshman
10
Devan Boykin
CB
Incoming freshman
12
Porter Rooks
WR
Incoming freshman
14
Nehki Meredith
Nickel
Incoming freshman
14
Cayman Czesak
CB
30
15
Rakeim Ashford
CB
JUCO transfer
16
Joshua Pierre-Louis
CB
Incoming freshman
19
Kahlid Martin
S
25
21
Jalen Coit
WR
Incoming freshman
21
Teshaun Smith
CB
8
22
Chris Scott
WR
Incoming freshman
24
Shyheim Battle
CB
27
25
Devon Betty
LB
Incoming freshman
25
Jayland Parker
LB
Incoming freshman
27
Ibrahim Kante
DE
52
28
Seth Williams
LB
49
30
Aydan White
CB
Incoming freshman
34
Ezemdi Udoh
TE
Incoming freshman
43
Davin Vann
DT
Incoming freshman
45
Daniel Joseph
DE
Grad transfer/Penn State
49
Timothy McKay
OG
65
52
Joshua Harris
DT
44
55
Bryson Speas
OT
62
56
Nick Booker-Brown
DT
Incoming freshman
58
Ethan Lane
C
IIncoming freshman
60
Sean Hill
OT
Incoming freshman
72
Patrick Matan
OT
Incoming freshman
74
Anthony Carter Jr.
OG
Incoming freshman
75
Joshua Crabtree
WR
Incoming freshman
83
Emeka Emezie
WR
3
86
Anthony Smith
WR
Incoming freshman
87
Ian Williams
PK
Incoming freshman
93
Claude Larkins Jr.
DE
Incoming freshman
97
