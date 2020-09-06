SI.com
Wolfpack Football Odds and Proposition Bets

Brett Friedlander

As the ACC prepares to kick-off its 11-game football schedule next week, SportsBettingDime.com has issued a series of odds and proposition bets for the 2020 season.

They include an over/under for average attendance for each conference school and Notre Dame. NC State's number is 6,495. Given the current circumstances, with the only fans allowed in Carter-Finley Stadium right now are those on cardboard cutouts, it might be advisable to take the under.

As for the other odds and props specific to the Wolfpack:

  • The over/under for wins is 4.5;
  • Odds for State winning the ACC championship are 150/1;
  • Odds for the Wolfpack playing in the ACC Championship Game are 43/1;
  • The over/under for rushing yards gained by Zonovan Knight is 721.5;
  • The over/under for receiving yards gained by Emeka Emezie is 595.5;
  • The over/under for passing yards by Devin Leary is 1,699.5;
  • The over/under for passing touchdowns thrown by Leary is 13.5
  • The over/under on State's point per game rank in the ACC standings is 11.5.

So which do you think is the best bet? What other propositions would you like to see? Let us know in the comment section of this post.

As for the rest of the ACC, SportsBettingDime has Clemson as a 3/7 favorite to win yet another ACC championship with Notre Dame (5/2), UNC (9/2) and Vireginia Tech (5/1) as the most likely title game opponents.

Tigers quarterback is listed as 4/1 to win the Heisman Trophy with Miami's D'Eriq King next at 17/1. 

All the odds and props for each ACC football team this season, along with additional analysis from the oddsmakers can be found at www.SportsBettingDime.com. 

