Wolfpack Football 2020: Three Position Groups That Need to Step Up

The NC State football team enters the 2020 season -- assuming there will be a 2020 season -- with plenty of questions to answer.

That's to be expected coming off a 4-8 season that finished with six consecutive losses.

In order for the Wolfpack to rebound quickly and get back on the winning track this fall, here are three position groups that are going to have to step up and perform better than they did a year ago:

Secondary

No position group on the roster was decimated more by the injury epidemic of 2019 than the defensive backfield, with four cornerbacks missing at least six games each with season-ending ailments.

Getting those players back will be a good start toward improving the Wolfpack's pass defense, especially top cover man Chris Ingram -- who recorded 33 tackles, four breakups and a team-leading two interceptions before going down with a knee injury in a win against Syracuse on Oct. 10.

But even when healthy, State's secondary has been the weak link in its defense -- finishing 11th or worse in the 14-team ACC against the pass in each of the past four years.

Hopes for reversing that trend don't just hinge on the return of Ingram and fellow corners Tehaun Smith and Taiyon Palmer, There are also a number of young players -- a group that includes Malik Dunlap, Jakeen Harris, Cecil Powell and Khalid Martin -- that figure to be better because of the experience they got when forced into the lineup before they were ready because of the injuries to others.

Besides Ingram, there is a solid veteran presence to build around in safety Tanner Ingle and nickel Tyler Baker-Williams.

Adding to the mix are incoming freshmen Devan Boykin and Nehki Meredith, who benefitted from five spring practices before preparations were shut down by the coronavirus pandemic, along with late junior college transfer Rakeim Ashford.

The most meaningful newcomers to the Wolfpack's pass defense improvement, however, could be new cornerbacks coach Brian Mitchell and safeties coach Joe DeForest -- whose arrival has helped clean the slate and provide their position groups with an opportunity for a fresh start.

Defensive line

Unlike the secondary, the defensive line has been a position group of strength for the Wolfpack under coach Dave Doeren.

But with Larrell Murchison and James Smith-Williams having both matriculated on to the NFL, there are two major holes on either side of "freak' junior tackle Alim McNeill that need to be filled heading into the new season.

Junior Ibrahim Kante and sophomore Savion Jackson are the two most experienced candidates to fill those spots, although neither is all that experienced. Sophomore Terrell Dawkins has earned praise from Doeren for his growth and work ethic over the offseason while Daniel Joseph -- a former four-star prospect whose career at Penn State was slowed by injuries -- has been brought in as a graduate transfer.

Veteran Val Martin provides depth inside behind McNeill, as do promising returners Joshua Harris and C.J. Clark, and incoming freshman Davin Vann.

There's talent in the group. Most of it, however, is untested.

Receiving corps

There's even more talent and depth here. And most of it is experienced.

But there are also questions.

Can Emeka Emezie raise the level of his game and become the go-to guy he was supposed to be last season, when he admittedly put too much pressure on himself to follow in the footsteps of his mentor Kelvin Harmon?



Can C.J. Riley stay healthy and if he does, can he become the deep threat the Wolfpack so glaringly lacked in 2019?

Can Thayer Thomas continue to the growth he's shown over his first two seasons?

Can Devin Carter build on his promising freshman campaign and put together a breakthrough season?

Will new offensive coordinator Tim Beck find a way to get the most out of tight end Cary Angeline.

And which, if any of the six incoming freshmen will be ready to step in right away and make meaningful contributions.

The biggest question surrounding the receiving corps is one over which the receivers have little control.

Ultimately, the success they achieve will depend heavily on the quarterback delivering the passes to them. That having been said, they can make Devin Leary's job a lot easier and the team a lot better if they can get open on a consistent basis, break some tackles and most important, catch the ball when it comes to them better than they did a year ago.

