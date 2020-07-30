Who Will Be NC State's Plus-One?

We now know 10 of NC State's 2020 opponents will be in a coronavirus-altered schedule.

It's a favorable slate that for the first time since 1970 doesn't include Clemson while also avoiding Notre Dame and Louisville -- two of other top teams playing as part of the ACC this season.

The one remaining unknown is the identity of the Wolfpack's "plus one" in the ACC's "10-plus-1" scheduling format.

In a perfect world, or as perfect as things can possibly be given the current set of circumstances, the obvious choice would be State's previously scheduled home date against Mississippi State.

And that would be possible if the SEC adopts a similar "10-plus-1" model that would also allow ACC members Clemson, Florida State, Georgia Tech and Louisville to keep their cross-conference rivalry matchups against South Carolina, Florida, Georgia and Kentucky.

But while a cooperative effort between the ACC and SEC once seemed inevitable, reporting by Sports Illustrated's Ross Dellenger suggests that the SEC is instead leaning toward a conference-only schedule.

If that happens and the ACC decides to keep the "and one" part of its season, that would leave the Wolfpack in search of a nonconference opponent to play.

The most logical replacements would be one of the other nonconference teams on State's original schedule.

Troy, in particular, would love to retain its home date against the Wolfpack -- especially since it has already had a game against Arkansas State postponed and also has SEC member Tennessee on its schedule.

But since State will be looking to limit travel as much as possible during the pandemic, its doubtul coach Dave Doeren and his team will be interested in making a trip to Alabama.

Liberty would also jump at the opportunity to come to Carter-Finley. The Flames, however, are an even less attractive alternative because of their school's mishandled response to the virus on its campus.

As an FBC program, Delaware would be an opponent of last resort.

With the SEC out of the picture and the Big Ten and Pac-12 also out of play after previously announcing plans to play a conference-only schedule, there aren't many options left.

Here are a few possibilities:

BYU: As an independent with scheduled games against Missouri of the SEC and Stanford of the Pac-12, the Cougars will likely be scrambling to fill open dates. The question is would they want to travel all the way to Raleigh to play. And would they want a return game in Utah somewhere down the line?

UConn: Also an independent, UConn has already had three games canceled with another one against Ole Miss of the SEC potentially on the chopping block. With UNC and Virginia already on the schedule, the Huskies would have no trouble adding another ACC opponent, especially if it would help them promote their brand on one of the ACC's ESPN-based television platforms.

Army: The Cadets have already lost one game, against Princeton, when the Ivy League canceled all athletic events until the end of the calendar year. State AD Boo Corrigan came to Raleigh from Army, so this matchup would be a natural -- especially since Corrigan would have the contacts to make it happen.

Any MAC team: Virtually every member of the Mid-American Conference had a game against a Big Ten team on its original schedule and will be looking for someone else to play.

NC A & T: Yes, the Aggies are an FCS program and yes, their conference -- the MEAC -- has canceled its season. But A & T officials are determined to piece together a schedule and play, anyway. And as FBC teams go, the Aggies are more competitive than most.

If all else fails, there will be other ACC teams looking for an extra game. The Wolfpack could also play one of them in a nonconference matchup similar to the one UNC and Wake Forest played in 2019.

Regardless of who the Wolfpack would choose, it's almost a certainty that it would want to play its "plus-one" at home, where it could at least have some fans in the stands, and against a team its has a reasonable chance of beating to enhance its chances at bowl eligibility.

That is, of course, assuming there's a season at all -- which despite Wednesday's schedule announcement, is anything but a certainty.

