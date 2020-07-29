ACC Not Ready to Decide on 2020 Football Schedule

ACC commissioner John Swofford is scheduled to meet with the league's 15 university presidents Wednesday to discuss scheduling scenarios for the upcoming 2020 football season.

But if you're expecting any decisions to be made or a scheduling format announced, you're likely to be disappointed.

According to several media outlets, including the Associated Press, the conference's leadership has decided to put off an expected vote on how to proceed this fall in order to give itself more time to assess its options in response to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The ACC may now wait until the NCAA Board of Governors meets on Aug. 4 before coming to any conclusions.

Brett McMurphy of Stadium Network was the first to report the newest developments.

Although several plans will be on the table when the ACC presidents meet on Wednesday, including a radical home-and-home pod system, multiple published reports indicate that the favored model is one that includes 10 conference games in addition to a "plus one" nonconference opponent.

The 10-plus-1 model would allow ACC members Clemson, Georgia Tech, Florida State and Louisville to play their end-of-season rivaly games against SEC opponents, provided the SEC also adopts a similar plan.

It could potentially allow NC State to keep its scheduled home game against the SEC's Mississippi State, as well.

There is also growing speculation that the start of the season will be pushed back to mid-September, even though the NCAA on Monday announced a blanket waiver that will allow schools to move their opening games up a week to August 29.

In addition to the scheduling options, ACC officials must also decide how or if to include Notre Dame in its plans.

The Irish has six games against ACC opponents this season and Swofford has repeatedly said he wants them to be part of any possible scheduling scenario -- including one that would have Notre Dame play a full league slate and be eligible for the conference championship.

The ACC is one of three Power Five conferences that has yet to determine its plans for the upcoming season amid the continuing coronavirus crisis. It is believed to be working in coordination with the SEC and Big 12 to come up with a mutually acceptable plan.

The Big Ten and Pac-12 have already announced that they will play conference-only schedules, though few details have been announced.

