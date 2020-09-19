SI.com
Gameday Live Blog/Open Thread: State vs. Wake Forest

Brett Friedlander

Considering everything the NC State football team has been through during preseason camp, simply making it onto the field for tonight’s opener against Wake Forest is something of a victory.

Now comes the hard part, going out and actually winning the game.

It’s a fast start the Wolfpack and Coach Dave Doeren need after finishing last year with six straight losses.

There are plenty of reasons why State should be improved, if not vastly improved, from that 2019 squad -- the least of which is all the players returning from injury, including key contributors such as offensive linemen Justin Witt and Tyrone Riley, wide receiver C.J. Riley and virtually every cornerback on the roster.

But there are still plenty of questions.

What will Tim Beck’s new offense look like? How much will quarterback Devin Leary improve? Can the Wolfpack finally figure out a way to solve a Wake Forest team that won the last three meetings in the ACC’s longest continuous football rivalry?

And can State finally figure out a way to beat the Deacons after losing three straight in the ACC's longest continuous football rivalry?

The Wolfpack might be a slight favorite according to the oddsmakers, but this one could go either way. So stay tuned. And don’t forget to post your thoughts on the game in our comment section as the night unfolds.

While you wait for kickoff, here's a look back at our coverage leading up to tonights game ...

Memorable NC State Football Season Openers 

Three Individual Battles to Watch Against Wake Forest

KENTON'S KEYS: Wake Forest

Ekwonu Comfortable With Move to Guard

Veteran Line, Stable of Backs Have Wolfpack on the Run in 2020

Wolfpack Will Have to Provide its own Energy in Empty Stadium

