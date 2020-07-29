AllWolfpack
ACC Announces 10-Plus-1 Schedule Format For Football

Brett Friedlander

The ACC's Board of Directors, in a reversal of its original plan, has adopted a schedule format for the upcoming 2020 football season.

Although Wednesday's announcement was somewhat unexpected considering that the conference was reported to be waiting for the NCAA Council's meeting next week before coming to a scheduling decision, the 10-plus-1 format it settled on is anything but a surprise.

Each team will now play 10 games against league opponents, along with one nonconference game. Notre Dame will also be part of the plan and be eligible for the ACC championship.

Other than the fact that the Irish will play as a member of a conference for the first time in their history, the biggest takeaway from an NC State perspective is that coach Dave Doeren's team won't have to play national championship contender Clemson.

It will be the first time since 1970 that the Wolfpack and Tigers won't play one another in their Textile Bowl rivalry.

Under the new schedule, State will now play home games against in-state rivals Duke and Wake Forest, Florida State, Georgia Tech and Miami, along with road games at North Carolina, Syracuse, Virginia and Virginia Tech.

Dates for the games have not yet been determined, but according to a statement issued by the ACC on Wednesday, all fall sports competition -- including Olympic sports -- will begin during the week of Sept. 7-12 provided that the conference's Medical Advisory Group and other "public health guidance allows." 

“Today’s decision was made after months of thoughtful planning by numerous individuals throughout the conference,” ACC Commissioner John Swofford said. “The Board’s decision presents a path, if public health guidance allows, to move forward with competition. 

"Our institutions are committed to taking the necessary measures to facilitate the return in a safe and responsible manner. We recognize that we may need to be nimble and make adjustments in the future. We will be as prepared as possible should that need arise.”

Click here for the entire ACC scheduling model.

