ACC Announces Enhancements to COVID-19 Protocols

Increased testing and additional cardiac evaluation standards have been added to the ACC's COVID-19 protocols, according to a new report released by the conference on Friday.

The enhancements are part of an updated report by the ACC's Medical Advisory Group.

The new protocol calls for all team members in football, field hockey, men’s and women’s soccer and volleyball to be tested three times each week beginning with the week of the first competition this fall.

One molecular test must be administered within three days of the day of competition. In football, one test must be performed the day before a game and another within 48 hours afterward. The test administered the day before competition will be conducted by an independent third party, selected by the league office.

Any athlete that tests positive will now also undergo a cardiac evaluation that includes an electrocardiogram, a troponin test and an echocardiogram before being allowed back on the field.

As a further means of protection, all non-essential personnel will be prohibited from the sidelines and team auxiliary areas for the 2020 season. Those who are deemed essential to the management of the game -- such as the chain gang -- will be required to undergo a temperature screening and symptom check before being allowed on the field. They will also be required to observe physical distancing and masking rules, along with other precautions.

Here is the link to the original report the ACC’s Medical Advisory Group released on July 29: ACC Announces Plans for Football and Fall Olympic Sports.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook -- ACC Insider

Twitter -- @WolfpackMaven and Brett Friedlander at @BFriedACC