NC State-Duke Oct. 17 Kickoff Set
Brett Friedlander
NC State's first 2020 home game with at least some fans in the stands will have an optimum mid-afternoon starting time.
The ACC announced Monday that the Wolfpack's matchup against Duke at Carter-Finley Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 17 will kick off at 3:30 p.m. with television coverage on the ACC's Regional Sports Networks (including Fox Sports Carolinas in the Raleigh area).
It will be the first 3:30 kickoff for coach Dave Doeren's team after playing its first two games in prime time and its next two in the ACC's noon time slot.
Here's a look at the entire ACC schedule, with starting times and broadcast network designations, for Saturday, Oct. 17:
Clemson at Georgia Tech, Noon, ABC or ACC Network – network designation after the games of Oct. 10
Pitt at Miami, Noon, ABC or ACC Network – network designation after the games of Oct. 10
Liberty at Syracuse, Noon, RSN
Louisville at Notre Dame, 2:30 p.m., NBC (previously announced)
Duke at NC State, 3:30 p.m., RSN
Virginia at Wake Forest, 4 p.m., ACC Network
North Carolina at Florida State, 7 p.m., ESPN
Boston College at Virginia Tech, 8 p.m., ACC Network
