NC State-Duke Oct. 17 Kickoff Set

Brett Friedlander

NC State's first 2020 home game with at least some fans in the stands will have an optimum mid-afternoon starting time.

The ACC announced Monday that the Wolfpack's matchup against Duke at Carter-Finley Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 17 will kick off at 3:30 p.m. with television coverage on the ACC's Regional Sports Networks (including Fox Sports Carolinas in the Raleigh area). 

It will be the first 3:30 kickoff for coach Dave Doeren's team after playing its first two games in prime time and its next two in the ACC's noon time slot.

Here's a look at the entire ACC schedule, with starting times and broadcast network designations, for Saturday, Oct. 17:

Clemson at Georgia Tech, Noon, ABC or ACC Network – network designation after the games of Oct. 10

Pitt at Miami, Noon, ABC or ACC Network – network designation after the games of Oct. 10

Liberty at Syracuse, Noon, RSN

Louisville at Notre Dame, 2:30 p.m., NBC (previously announced)

Duke at NC State, 3:30 p.m., RSN

Virginia at Wake Forest, 4 p.m., ACC Network

North Carolina at Florida State, 7 p.m., ESPN

Boston College at Virginia Tech, 8 p.m., ACC Network

