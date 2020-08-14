AllWolfpack
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Sports

ACC Stays the Course on Football, Even as NCAA Cancels Fall Championships

Brett Friedlander

A meeting of the ACC's presidents came and went quietly Thursday with no major announcements, meaning that the league still plans on playing its football schedule as planned.

According to a source close to the situation, the meeting lasted about an hour. Among the subjects discussed were the findings of the league's Medical Advisory Board. 

Even as the ACC remained on course to play an 11-game season beginning on Sept 12, there were ominous signs at three different conference schools.  

Pittsburgh canceled its practice Thursday after multiple displayed COVID-19 symptoms. Syracuse also didn't practice after players expressed their desire for more routine testing to be performed. 

At at Florida State, several players took to social media to criticize the Seminoles' lack of transparency in coronavirus testing. 

While all that was going on, the NCAA -- which doesn't have any jurisdiction over FBS football -- formally canceled all other fall championships, effectively wiping out soccer, volleyball and cross country seasons, as well as FCS football. 

“We cannot now, at this point, have fall NCAA championships because there’s not enough schools participating,” NCAA president Mark Emmert said in a video posted on social media. “The Board of Governors said, ‘If you don’t have half of the schools playing a sport, you can’t have a legitimate championship.’…sadly, tragically, that’s going to be the case this fall, full stop.” 

Emmert said that the NCAA will attempt to figure out a way for fall sports to be played in the spring. Fall sport athletes will continue to be able to train and practice during the time when they'd normally be playing their seasons.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook -- ACC Insider

Twitter -- @WolfpackMaven and Brett Friedlander at @BFriedACC

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Football Recruits Mull Early Enrollment After HS Season Delay

With the NCHSAA delaying football until February because of the coroanvirus pandemic, two months after the NCAA's early signing period, many college-bound prospects are likely to start their college careers early rather than playing their senior season. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Fredrick Seabrough Also Recognized by SI All-American

NC State commit Fredrick Seabrough was included on an honorable mention list of H/Flex tight ends right on the edge of joining his twin brother Cedric -- who is also headed to the Wolfpack -- in the top 10 of the national rankings. Read more

Brett Friedlander

As College Football Fragments, What's Next?

https://www.si.com/college/2020/08/12/ncaa-football-divide-big-ten-pac-12-sec-big-12

Brett Friedlander

ACC Formally Launches Search for Next Commissioner

https://theacc.com/news/2020/8/13/general-atlantic-coast-conference-launches-search-for-next-commissioner.aspx

Brett Friedlander

Doeren: Players' Mental Health Important, Too

While NC State's coaches are doing all they can to protect the physical well-being of their players during the coronavirus pandemic, Dave Doeren said that watching out for their mental well-being can equally as important. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Wolfpack's Shipp Makes Early Exit from US Amateur

Despite earning the No. 3 seed with a strong showing in the stroke play portion of the US Amateur, NC State golfer Ben Shipp was upset in the opening round of match play of the USGA championship tournament. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Warren Sits Out Game With Foot Injury

Two days having his hot streak in the NBA bubble halted by the Miami Heat, former NC State star T.J. Warren was slowed even further by a foot injury that forced him to miss the Indiana Pacers' next-to-last seeding game. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Preparing For An Uncertain Season: A Player's Perspective

Former NC State defensive tackle Kenton Gibbs addresses the situation surrounding college athletics in the era of COVID-19 and what might be going through the current players’ minds as they prepare for a season that might not take place. Read more

Kenton Gibbs

Wolfpack Football 2020: Three Position Groups That Need to Step Up

If NC State is going to bounce back strong in 2020 from last season's 4-8 disappointment, its secondary, defensive line and receiving corps will have to be among the position groups that exceed expectations. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Wolfpack Makes Top Eight for In-State Safety Hattley

Chase Hattley of Panther Creek High School in Cary, a four-star recruit who picked off nine passes in 2019, has included NC State among his top eight schools. Read more

Brett Friedlander