Special Teams Ace Czesak Out for Season with Torn ACL

Brett Friedlander

The injury big that decimated the NC State football team last season is already biting the Wolfpack again.

One day after coach Dave Doeren announced that starting linebacker Louis Acceus would sit out the year because of a medical issue, junior nickel Cayman Czesak has announced that he is also out for the year.

Czesak, who appeared on special teams in all 12 games last season, announced that he has suffered a torn ACL:via his Instagram account.

Czesak torn acl instagram

State suffered an unprecedented number of injuries last season, the 12 full- or part-time starters missing four or more games. Nine of those players are currently on the team's active roster.

This is the second serious knee injury of Czesak's Wolfpack career. The 6-foot-2, 206-pound Wimington native also tore his ACL as a freshman in 2017 after playing in two games -- against Pittsburgh and Clemson -- as a walkon.

After redshirting in 2018, he returned to action last season and ranked second on the Wolfpack in special teams tackles with six.

Before coming to State, Czesak was a two-time first-team all-conference performer as a linebacker at Laney High School. He was named Defensive Player of the Year and all-area Player of the Year following his senior year after finishing his prep career with 171 tackles, seven forced fumbles, three sacks and an interception.

