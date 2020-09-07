Which NFL Teams Have had the Most Former Wolfpack Players?

The 2020 NFL season is scheduled begin this week with 21 former NC State players on the 53-man rosters of 16 different teams.

The Indianapolis Colts have the biggest contingent of Wolfpack alumni with three while the New England Patriots, Cincinnati Bengals and Jacksonville Jaguars have two each.

But have you ever wondered which teams have historically had the most State players?

Wonder no more.

A quick trip through the school record book shows that the New York Giants have been the most frequent landing spot for State pros. It's a tradition that dates back to 1955 and includes 19 players, the most recent of which is current defensive tackle B.J. Hill.

Among the most prominent players to go from the red and white to the Big Blue is Alex Webster, who in addition to earning two Pro Bowl selections and winning an NFL championship in 1956, also went on to coach the team.

After the Giants, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have had the next most Wolfpackers with 17, followed by the Philadelphia Eagles and Buffalo Bills with 16 each and the trio of the Pittsburgh Steelers, Detroit Lions and Minnesota Vikings with 15.

The Baltimore Ravens, with only two, have had the fewest Wolfpack players -- kicker Steven Hauschka (2008-09) and offensive tackle Scott Kooistra in 2010. The raiders have had only four.

Here's a look at the entire list of teams past and present:

New York Giants: 19

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 17

Buffalo Bills: 16

Philadelphia Eagles: 16

Pittsburgh Steelers: 15

Detroit Lions: 15

New England Patriots: 13

St. Louis/Arizona Cardinals: 13

Chicago Bears: 12

Indianapolis Colts: 12

New Orleans Saints: 12

LA/San Diego Chargers: 11

Denver Broncos: 11

New York Jets 11

Jacksonville Jaguars: 10

San Francisco 49ers: 9

Cincinnati Bengals: 8

Kansas City Chiefs: 8

Carolina Panthers: 7

Seattle Seahawks: 7

Green Bay Packers: 6

Tennessee Titans: 6

LA/St. Louis Rams:6

Dallas Cowboys: 5

Houston Texan: 4

Houston Oilers: 4

Baltimore Ravens: 2

Brooklyn Dodgers: 2

