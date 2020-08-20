SI.com
AllWolfpack
HomeFootballBasketballSports
Search

NC State Moves All Fall Classes Online

Brett Friedlander

Following the lead of North Carolina and Notre Dame, NC State has become the latest ACC school to move all its classes online for the fall semester, effectively creating a modified bubble that could help coach Dave Doeren's football team play its season as scheduled.

The move, made in response to recent COVID-19 clusters reported both on and off campus, was announced Thursday afternoon in a letter to undergraduate students from chancellor Randy Woodson.

Click here for a link to the letter, which also announces that while university housing will remain open, students can cancel their contracts and receive a prorated refund.

The move to virtual instruction won't affect members of the football team currently preparing its 2020 season, according to a statement issued by senior associate athletic director Fred Demarest.

"NC State student athletes will continue to attend online classes and may remain in their off-campus housing," the statement said. 

"The health and safety of our student-athletes is our unconditional priority. We will continue to hold practices and workouts for our teams under the previously established protocols by our University Athletics Department and local health officials.

"NC State is progressing with the expectation to compete this fall and will be transparent with our student-athletes and programs in the communication of our plans. We will work in conjunction with our campus, the ACC, state and local health officials toward the safest and most responsible course of action."

State is scheduled to begin an 11-game football season on Saturday, Sept. 12 at Virginia Tech. To date, no Wolfpack players have opted out of playing because of COVID-19 concerns.

"I think in-person instruction is a powerful thing," Doeren said in a Zoom conference with local media before the decision to go online only was made. "Can you learn in a virtual setting? Yeah, you can. Maybe it does protect the 530 student-athletes if that’s what it ends up being. 

"But I think there’s positives and negatives to all of that. I just hope that everybody that is having the issues is okay. As a campus, I know that Chancellor (Randy) Woodson will do the right thing for us."

Check back frequently for updates to this developing story.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook -- ACC Insider

Twitter -- @WolfpackMaven and Brett Friedlander at @BFriedACC

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Wolfpack Ready to do Whatever it Takes to Save Season

NC State football coach Dave Doeren isn't a fan of online only classes. But, as his players agree, if that's what it takes to have college football in 2020, he's all for it. Read more

Brett Friedlander

UNC Athletics Temporarily Suspends Athletic Activities

https://www.si.com/college/unc/basketball/unc-suspends-athletics

Brett Friedlander

Ramifications of NCAA Decision to Grant an Extra Year of Eligibility

https://www.si.com/college/2020/08/20/ncaa-extra-year-eligibility-difficulties-inflated-rosters

Brett Friedlander

Thayer Thomas Working to Become a More 'Proehlific' Receiver

Unable to work with NC State coaches during the spring and summer because of the coronavirus pandemic, junior receiver Thayer Thomas turned to former NFL pass-catcher Ricky Proehl to raise his game. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Wolfpack Finally Gets to 'Play Some Football'

NC State's players were excited to be back in pads and hitting one another again for the first time since spring practice was prematurely halted in March. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Wake Forest's Surratt Latest Wolfpack Opponent to Opt Out

Wake Forest wide receiver Sage Surratt became the 16th player from an ACC school and fourth SI preseason all-conference selection to announce his decision not to play this season because of the coronavirus pandemic. All 16 are members of teams on NC State's schedule. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Report: ACC considers limited student body, scrapping 'and-one'

https://www.si.com/college/tmg/mark-blaudschun/acc-plan

Brett Friedlander

T.J. Warren Scores 22 in NBA Playoff Debut

Former NC State star T.J. Warren showed no ill effects from the foot issue that sidelined him for the Indiana Pacers' final two seeding games, but his 22 points in first career playoff game wasn't enough to life his team past the Miami Heat. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Torres Named to Texas Collegiate League All-Star Team

NC State shortstop Jose Torres capped a breakout summer for the Amarillo Sod Squad with his selection to the Texas Collegiate League's postseason all-star team. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Yow lends experience to group promoting minority football coach hiring

http://nsjonline.com/article/2020/08/yow-lends-experience-to-new-coalition-focused-on-promoting-minority-coaches/

Brett Friedlander