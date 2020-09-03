SI.com
AllWolfpack
Even Without Fans, Carter-Finley Stands Won't be Empty

Brett Friedlander

Fans will be allowed in Carter-Finley Stadium for NC State's home football opener against Wake Forest after all.

Not real ones, mind you. They're still unable to attend because of of the state's coronavirus restrictions.

But following the lead of other sports entities dealing with similar guidelines, the Wolfpack plans to fill the seats with the cardboard cutouts of the people that would otherwise be sitting in them.   

Fans will have the option of having their likeness placed in either one of the end zones or in the first few rows of seats along the East sideline to give the appearance of a crowd for the television cameras -- although buying a cutout doesn't guarantee yours will can be seen on the game broadcast..

It will cost, of course. How much depends on the package you choose and the location of your cutout. 

The premium package is $99 and comes with the option of receiving your cutout -- signed by coach Dave Doeren -- at the end of the season. The standard package is $79. Season ticket holders, "Preserve the Pack" donors and current State students will receive an emailed discount code for savings on their purchases.

Proceeds from sales will go directly to the Wolfpack athletic department to help offset revenue losses caused by the pandemic.

Here's the link to order.

The deadline purchasing a cutout for the season opener is Sept. 6. Orders will continue to be taken after that in the eventuality that the ban on actual fans in the stands is extended for State's second home game, against Duke on Oct. 17.

All fans that buy a cutout will be entered to win a prize pack that includes an autographed football from Doeren. The winner will be announced at the end of the season.

Provisions will be made if the 2020 season is altered or shortened because of COVID-19.

