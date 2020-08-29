SI.com
AllWolfpack
HomeFootballBasketballSports
Search

Football Cleared To Return to Practice on Monday

Brett Friedlander

The NC State football team has been cleared to return to the practice field effective Monday, according to a statement issued by athletic director Boo Corrigan.

The Wolfpack has been out of action since Monday, when Corrigan announced a temporary pause in athletic activities because of a COVID-19 outbreak among within the program..

Twelve of those teams were cleared to resume activities on Friday. With the return of football, all of the school's programs are now back in action.

State suspended athletic activities, including football practice, on Monday after reporting 22 new positives among the latest group of 693 COVID-19 tests taken within its programs.

Although it has not been speficied which teams were involved or whether the positive tests were among players, coaches or support personnel, speculation that the football program was affected more than the Wolfpack's other teams grew on Friday when it was not among the 12 programs cleared to resume practice.

ACC protocols require that those testing positive for COVID-19, along with those that have come into contact with them, must be quarantined for 10-14 days.

Saturday's announcement is an important one, since the Wolfpack's season opening game at Virginia Tech, originally scheduled for Sept. 12, has already been moved to Sept. 26. 

By returning to practice on Monday, coach Dave Doeren's team will have three weeks to make up for lost time and prepare for its new 2020 opener on Saturday, Sept. 19 against Wake Forest at Carter-Finley Stadium.

"The ACC created a league schedule with flexibility to adjust games if needed,” Doeren said when the date change was announced Wednesday. “There are going to be times teams must adjust based on what is best for the health and safety of the players and staffs involved. This move provides our team and staff the time needed to prepare and reacclimate after pausing our practices.”

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook -- ACC Insider

Twitter -- @WolfpackMaven and Brett Friedlander at @BFriedACC

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Chargers DT Justin Jones grinded in offseason to have a breakout year

https://www.si.com/nfl/chargers/news/chargers-justin-jones-grinded-in-the-offseason-to-have-a-breakout-2020

Brett Friedlander

Brissett Emerging as Colts Leader Despite Losing Starting Job

Former NC State quarterback Jacoby Brissett has lost his job as the Indianapolis Colts starting quarterback. But by his actions in the wake of Jacob Blake's shooting, he has shown that he's still a leader on the NFL team. Read more

Brett Friedlander

ACC Announces Enhancements to COVID-19 Protocols

ncreased testing and additional cardiac evaluation standards have been added to the ACC's COVID-19 protocols as the league approaches the start of the 2020 football season. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Some Athletic Activities Resume, Football Still Halted

The temporary suspension of athletic activity NC State put into place on Monday has been lifted for 12 of the Wolfpack's programs. Football, however, isn't among them according to a statement released by athletic director Boo Corrigan. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Coaches Preparing for 2022 Football Recruiting Blitz

NC State football coach Dave Doeren and his staff are gearing up to kick their 2022 recruiting effort into high gear on Sept. 1, the day they're allowed by NCAA rules to start having official contact with high school juniors. Read more

Brett Friedlander

2020 Fantasy Football Draft Guide Live Stream: Friday at Noon

https://www.si.com/fantasy/2020/08/27/fantasy-football-draft-rankings

Brett Friedlander

Jacoby Brissett Leads Effort Registering Colts Teammates to Vote

https://clutchpoints.com/colts-news-jacoby-brissett-frank-reich-lead-effort-registering-team-vote/

Brett Friedlander

Former State Kicker Hauschka Released by Bills

The Buffalo Bills have parted ways with former NC State kicker Steven Hauschka. But because the move was likely financially motivated, he doesn't figure to be out of work long. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Indiana Pacers Fire Coach Nate McMillan

Nate McMillian, who played his college ball at NC State, has been relieved of his duties as coach of the Indiana Pacers less than a week after the team was swept by the Miami Heat in the first round of the NBA playoffs. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Wolfpack Athletes Past, Present React to Sports Protests

NC State athletes of today and the recent past are react through social media to the protests of NBA players and other sports figures over the shooting of Jacob Blake and their call for social justice. Read more

Brett Friedlander