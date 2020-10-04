SI.com
AllWolfpack
Successful Return for Wolfpack QB of the Future

Brett Friedlander

It was a good weekend for NC State quarterbacks both present and future.

On Saturday, redshirt sophomore Devin Leary firmly established himself as the Wolfpack's on field leader by engineering an 80-yard, eight-play drive in the final 1:44 that lifted the Wolfpack to a 30-29 win at No. 24 Pittsburgh.

Twenty-four hours earlier, Class of 2021 commit Aaron McLaughlin also put on a performance that made coach Dave Doeren and his staff smile. And perhaps breathe a small sigh of relief.

The Sports Illustrated All-American candidate played his first game since undergoing offseason shoulder surgery on Friday. Showing no signs of rust, McLaughlin completed 11 of his 20 passing attempts for 182 yards and three touchdowns to lead Denmark High School to a 20-10 win against North Forsyth.

It was Denmark's first win of the season after three straight losses without McLaughlin -- of of them by shutout.

“He’s an awesome player and we’re blessed to have him,” Denmark coach Mike Palmieri told the Forsyth County News. “He makes everyone around him better.”

A strong-armed 6-foot-5, 219-pound pro style passer, McLaughlin underwent surgery in June and was originally thought to be out for the entire 2020 season. But his rehab went well and in an interview with SI All Wolfpack, said he's "in the best shape of my life."

McLaughlin completed just over 60 percent of his attempts for 2,018 yards with 17 touchdowns and seven interceptions as a junior last season. He originally committed to Auburn before changing his mind and announcing his decision to join the Wolfpack in May.

According an evaluation by SI All-American's John Garcia Jr., "McLaughlin is a big, right-armed passer with high-end traits" who is "among the most talented passers in this class."

