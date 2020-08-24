NC State Announces Temporary Pause to Athletic Activities

NC State has temporarily paused all athletics-related activities due to an identified cluster within its programs. It is not known whether the confirmed COVID-19 cases involve athletes, coaches or support personnel or which sport or sports are involved.

“Based on the information available to us, we are making the necessary and swift decision to pause athletic-related activities until we have additional information,” athletic director Boo Corrigan said in a statement issued Monday afternoon. “We will continue to work with all appropriate parties to evaluate the most responsible path moving forward and will provide further details when available.”

Corrigan's statement emphasized that the athletic department will continue to follow all established protocols in consultation with campus and local health officials.

The reported cluster "associated with NC State athletics includes 27 positive cases, though not all are athletes. NC State safety has reported two other new COVID-19 clusters involving students -- one with nine positive cases at Carroll Residence Hall and another at an off-campus apartment with five cases.

According to figures provided by senior associate athletic director Fred Demarest, the Wolfpack's athletic department has conducted 2,053 tests to athletes, coaches and staff with 30 total positives (1.46 pct). That figure includes 693 new tests from last reporting with 22 new positives.

Check back as more details become available.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook -- ACC Insider

Twitter -- @WolfpackMaven and Brett Friedlander at @BFri