Football Opener May Have to Be Delayed

With athletic activities at NC State shut down indefinitely and the first game of the amended 2020 football season less than three weeks away, there is growing speculation that the Wolfpack's season opener at Virginia Tech on Sept. 12 won't be played as scheduled.

On Monday, the school announced a temporary pause in practice because of a cluster of confirmed COVID-19 cases within the athletic department.

According to figures provided by senior associate athletic director Fred Demarest, State has conducted 2,053 tests to athletes, coaches and staff with 30 total positives (1.46%). That figure includes 693 new tests from last reporting with 22 new positives.

Though it has not been reported whether anyone involved with the football program was among those testing positive, sources indicate that at least some were—although not necessarily players.

Since the ACC's COVID protocol involves a 10-day quarantine for those that test positive and a 14-day quarantine for anyone identified through contact tracing, it's possible that a large portion of coach Dave Doeren's team—if not the entire team—might have to be held out.

That would leave little time to prepare for a Sept. 12 opener.

A report by WRAL SportsFan has raised the possibility that the game will be moved back two weeks to Sept. 26, since both the Wolfpack and Hokies have an open date that week. If such a move is made, State's opening game would be on Saturday, Sept. 19 against Wake Forest at Carter-Finley Stadium.

In addition to the reported cluster "associated with NC State athletics," NC State safety also reported two other new COVID-19 clusters involving students on Monday—one with nine positive cases at Carroll Residence Hall and another at an off-campus apartment with five cases.

The developments were announced on the same day that State officially transitioned to online only classes for the remainder of the fall semester.

This is a fluid situation, so check back for updates as they become available.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook -- ACC Insider

Twitter -- @WolfpackMaven and Brett Friedlander at @BFriedACC