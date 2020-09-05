Preparing Backup Quarterback a 'Challenge'

NC State is Devin Leary's football team this season.

That was decided before the Wolfpack's abbreviated spring practice began when coach Dave Doeren named the redshirt sophomore his starting quarterback.

But as State proved last year, it sometimes takes more than one quarterback to make it through a season. It's a possibility that could become even more likely this season because of the coronavirus pandemic that threatens to sideline anyone on the team at any moment.

That's why developing a dependable backup behind Leary is so important.

"I think depth is probably going to be one of the biggest storylines of the year, to be honest, with how teams sustain these losses with guys being removed from their roster," Doeren said in a virtual news conference last week. "Now it could be gameday that you lose your quarterback because we’re testing them on Fridays."

Preparing for that possibility is tough enough even under the best of circumstances. Doing it during a pandemic during which practice was suspended for eight days because of a COVID-19 outbreak, makes things even more difficult.

"It’s challenging," Doeren said. "We can’t practice with the same number of guys because of what we’re dealing with, so your practices are set up differently. I think (offensive coordinator Tim) Beck’s had to be really creative. But every position is that way. You’re trying to have depth."

Leary was the third of three quarterbacks to start games for State last season.

Although his statistics weren't all that impressive -- he completed only 48 percent of his passes for 1,219 yards with eight touchdowns and five interceptions -- he showed a strong arm and the toughness to hang in despite taking a physical beating.

The Wolfpack has three other scholarship quarterbacks behind him.

According to Doeren, the pecking order currently has junior Bailey Hockman at No. 2 on the depth chart, followed by true freshman Ben Finley, then redshirt freshman Ty Evans.

Hockman is the most experienced of that group, having started two games before giving way to Leary early in the Boston College game on Oct. 19. He threw for 546 yards, one touchdown and four interceptions in parts of seven games.

Finley is the younger brother of former State starter and current Cincinnati Bengals backup Ryan Finley while Evans is a former three-star prospect that originally committed to Colorado before flipping to the Wolfpack.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook -- ACC Insider

Twitter -- @WolfpackMaven and Brett Friedlander at @BFriedACC