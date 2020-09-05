SI.com
AllWolfpack
HomeFootballBasketballSports
Search

Preparing Backup Quarterback a 'Challenge'

Brett Friedlander

NC State is Devin Leary's football team this season.

That was decided before the Wolfpack's abbreviated spring practice began when coach Dave Doeren named the redshirt sophomore his starting quarterback.

But as State proved last year, it sometimes takes more than one quarterback to make it through a season. It's a possibility that could become even more likely this season because of the coronavirus pandemic that threatens to sideline anyone on the team at any moment.

That's why developing a dependable backup behind Leary is so important.

"I think depth is probably going to be one of the biggest storylines of the year, to be honest, with how teams sustain these losses with guys being removed from their roster," Doeren said in a virtual news conference last week. "Now it could be gameday that you lose your quarterback because we’re testing them on Fridays."

Preparing for that possibility is tough enough even under the best of circumstances. Doing it during a pandemic during which practice was suspended for eight days because of a COVID-19 outbreak, makes things even more difficult.

"It’s challenging," Doeren said. "We can’t practice with the same number of guys because of what we’re dealing with, so your practices are set up differently. I think (offensive coordinator Tim) Beck’s had to be really creative. But every position is that way. You’re trying to have depth."

Leary was the third of three quarterbacks to start games for State last season. 

Although his statistics weren't all that impressive -- he completed only 48 percent of his passes for 1,219 yards with eight touchdowns and five interceptions -- he showed a strong arm and the toughness to hang in despite taking a physical beating.

The Wolfpack has three other scholarship quarterbacks behind him.

According to Doeren, the pecking order currently has junior Bailey Hockman at No. 2 on the depth chart, followed by true freshman Ben Finley, then redshirt freshman Ty Evans.

Hockman is the most experienced of that group, having started two games before giving way to Leary early in the Boston College game on Oct. 19. He threw for 546 yards, one touchdown and four interceptions in parts of seven games.

Finley is the younger brother of former State starter and current Cincinnati Bengals backup Ryan Finley while Evans is a former three-star prospect that originally committed to Colorado before flipping to the Wolfpack.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook -- ACC Insider

Twitter -- @WolfpackMaven and Brett Friedlander at @BFriedACC

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

College Football Rules Changes for 2020

With NC State's season opening football game against Wake Forest only two weeks away, now is a good time to remind fans of the rules changes enacted by the NCAA for 2020 -- some related to the coronavirus pandemic, others not. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Trea Turner Heat Check Update: Sept. 4

Former NC State shortstop Trea Turner had a hot and cold day during a doubleheader in Atlanta, but he finished it with a flourish, hitting a go-ahead homer to help the Washington Nationals break a seven-game losing streak. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Zyun Reeves Discusses His Commitment to Wolfpack

East Forsyth defensive end Zyun Reeves, the newest member of NC State's 2021 football recruiting class, talks about his choice of the Wolfpack, adding bulk to his 6-foot-7 frame and why he plans to play his final high school season rather than enroll early. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Defensive End Zyun Reeves Chooses Wolfpack

Highly-rated defensive end Zyun Reeves of East Forsyth High School in Kernersville becomes the 14th Sports Illustrated High School All-American candidate to commit to NC State's football recruiting class of 2021. Read more

Brett Friedlander

ACC Fall Olympic Sports Schedules Announced

NC State will participate in abbreviated fall competitions in men's and women's cross country, men's soccer and volleyball. The women's soccer team has opted out because of a depleted roster. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Wolfpack Picked to Finish 11th, Gill only Preseason All-ACC Pick

It's hardly breaking news that expectations are low this season for the NC State football team, which was picked to finish 11th in the ACC's preseason poll, or that punter Trenton Gill is the only all-conference pick. But there's a siliver lining to the Wolfpack's low standing. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Trea Turner Heat Check: September 3

After getting cooled off by the Philadelphia Phillies the previous two nights, former NC State shortstop Trea Turner started two new streaks with a three-hit performance against the Philadelphia Phillies. Read more

Brett Friedlander

A Deafening Silence: How Markell Johnson accepts what he can't change

https://therookiewire.usatoday.com/2020/09/02/a-deafening-silence-how-markell-johnson-accepts-what-he-cant-change/

Brett Friedlander

Even Without Fans, Carter-Finley Stands Won't be Empty

Instead of filling the stands at Carter-Finley Stadium with real fans, which are prohibited because of COVID-19 restrictions, NC State plans to fill the seats at its home football games with the cardboard cutouts of the fans that would otherwise be sitting in them. Read more

Brett Friedlander

NCAA to Furlough Indianapolis-Based Staff for 3-8 Weeks

https://www.si.com/college/2020/09/02/ncaa-furloughs-coronavirus-pandemic

Brett Friedlander