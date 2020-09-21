SI.com
Wolfpack is 'Hockman's Team' ... For Now

Brett Friedlander

NC State football coach Dave Doeren said that if the Wolfpack's game at Virginia Tech were played on Tuesday, Bailey Hockman would be the team's starting quarterback.

But here's the rub: The game won't be played until Saturday.

And because planned starter Devin Leary is back at practice working off the rust gathered by his 20 days in COVID-19 quarantine during preseason camp, Doeren is hedging his bets on which quarterback will be under center against the Hokies in Blacksburg.

"We're going to get into the week and see how things go," the Wolfpack coach said Monday during his regular weekly meeting with the media. "Devin is taking reps and getting better. 

"I think Devin deserves that opportunity to get better at practice and he will. Like I said, we've got two good quarterbacks and we've got to keep getting them better. They both need to be ready to be our guy. I'm super happy with what Bailey did with his opportunity and I'm looking forward to helping both of them this week to prepare."

Leary has been penciled in as State's starter since this spring, but he was unavailable to play in Saturday's season opener against Wake Forest because of missed practices.

Although he never actually contracted the coronavirus, he was forced into quarantine by contact tracing protocols. That elevated Hockman to No. 1 on the depth chart, a spot he occupied for two games last season.

Hockman, a 6-foot-2, 200-pound junior who began his college career at Florida State, said he be starting early in the week, giving him time to prepare for his elevated role. 

He rose to the occasion in the game by completing his first 13 passes on the way to a 16 of 23 performance for 191 yards and a touchdown. He also ran for a score while leading the Wolfpack to a 45-42 victory at Carter-Finley Stadium.

It wasn't a perfect performance. The pick six he threw early in the third quarter helped shift the moment back into Wake's direction after State had taken a lead and threatened to put the game away.

But other that that hiccup, Doeren had high praise for the job his substitute quarterback did.

"I thought Bailey handled the situation well," he said, "completing 70 percent of his passes, getting off to a good start, throwing a lot of catchable balls, took some shots in the pocket and showed some toughness and rushed the football well for us."

Doeren said that Hockman's play was worthy of another start, even though he didn't actually come right out and say that he'd be starting on Saturday.

"Bailey did some good things in the game and he'll continue to be our starter until we see that Devin's in a position to play," Doeren said. "It's his team right now and we're going to continue to support them both and get them both ready to help us win."

In an effort to cut off a brewing quarterback controversy before it gets started, Doeren said that the Wolfpack is going to need both quarterbacks to get through this unprecedented season.

"We're one injury as well or one COVID test away from having a different player at every position," he said. "We need our quarterbacks to be elite, whether it's Devin or whether it's Bailey."

State-Pitt Game Gets Noon Kickoff

The ACC announced Monday that the Wolfpack's game on Oct. 3 against Pittsburgh at Heinz Field will start at noon with television coverage by the ACC Network. Read more

Brett Friedlander

A.J. Taylor Enters NCAA Transfer Portal

Junior college transfer wing A.J. Taylor, who played only one game for NC State last season because of injury, has entered the NCAA transfer portal and will leave the Wolfpack program

Brett Friedlander

Former State DE Murchison Activated by Titans

After spending his first NFL game on the Tennessee Titans' inactive list, former NC State defensive end will be in uniform and available to make his professional debut on Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Read more

Brett Friedlander

State's Soccer Team Falls 1-0 to UNC in Exhibition Match

https://gopack.com/news/2020/9/20/mens-soccer-pack-completes-exhibition-action-against-tar-heels.aspx

Brett Friedlander

Wolfpack Rewind: Off and 'Running' in 2020

Here's a look back at the good, the bad and the offbeat from NC State's season opening 45-42 win against Wake Forest at Carter-Finley Stadium. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Did Hockman's Performance Create a QB Controversy?

Bailey Hockman completed 16 of 23 passes for 191 yards and a touchdown in leading NC State to a 45-42 win against Wake Forest as a surprise starter for Devin Leary. But was it good enough for him to keep the job once Leary is ready to return to action? Read more

Kenton Gibbs

Coach Dave Doeren Postgame Press Conference

NC State coach Dave Doeren addressed his team's quarterback situation, it's three-headed ground attack, defensive issues and most of all, its resilience after Saturday's season-opening 45-42 victory against Wake Forest. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Daniel Joseph Postgame Press Conference

Defensive end Daniel Joseph, a graduate transfer from Penn State, discusses with the media his signficant contribution to NC State's win against Wake Forest in his first game with the Wolfpack. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Bailey Hockman Postgame Press Conference

Here's what surprise starting quarterback Bailey Hockman had to say after leading NC State to a season opening 45-42 win against Wake Forest on Saturday. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Ricky Person Jr. Postgame Press Conference

NC State running back Ricky Person Jr. meets with the media after rushing for 99 yards and two touchdowns, and throwing for another score in NC State's 45-42 win against Wake Forest. Read more

Brett Friedlander