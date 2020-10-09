Latest Reported 2022-23 Football Offers

With the 2020 regular season well underway and the 2021 recruiting class almost complete with 19 committed prospects, NC State football coach Dave Doeren and his staff have turned their attention to recruits in the classes of 2022 and '23.

Here is a rundown of the latest group of Wolfpack scholarship offers reported by high school juniors and sophomores via their social media accounts:

Class of 2022

George Pettaway, running back, 5-11, 180, Sufflok, Va. (Nansemond-Suffolk Academy)

Reco Trimble, cornerback, 5-11, 175, Chattanooga, Tenn. (Red Bank HS)

Kiyaunta Goodwin, offensive tackle, 6=7, 300, Charlestown, Ind. (Charlestown HS)

Ty Simpson, Dual threat quarterback, 6-2, 185, Martin, Tenn. (West View HS)

Anthony Smith, defensive end, 6-5, 260, Shippensburg, Pa. (Shippensburg Area HS)

Class of 2023

Shawn Battle, cornerback, 5-11, 175, Philadelphia, Pa. (Neumann-Goretti HS)

Christian Hamilton, wide receiver, 6-0, 175, Harrisburg (Hickory Ridge)

Rico Walker, athlete (wide receiver/linebacker), 6-3, 210, Hickory (Hickory HS)

