Wolfpack Makes Top Five for DT Taleeq Robbins

Taleeq Robbins, run-stuffing 6-foot-3, 300-pound defensive tackle from Imhotep Institute Charter in Philadelphia, Pa., has included NC State in the top five schools he announced on social media Wedneday,

He is the fourth Sports Illustrated All-American candidate in the Class of 2021 to rank the Wolfpack among his finalists, joining linebacker Jabril McNeill, defensive end Zyun Reeves and offensive tackle Yusef Mugharbil.

In addition to State, Robbins is also considering Texas A & M, Ole Miss, Arizona State and Georgia.

He did not specify when he plans to make his final college decision, although he has said previously that he would like to take official visits before ending his recruitment.

Robbins recorded 40 tackles, including six for losses, to go along with three sacks a forced fumble and a fumble recovery as a junior for Imhotep in 2019 while helping his team to an 8-5 record and a berth in the PIAA Class 4A quarterfinals.

He was a second-team Pennsylvania all-state selection by MaxPreps and has is a preseason All-Philadelphia pick by PrepRedZone.com heading into this fall.

Coach Dave Doeren and his staff currently have 18 committed recruits in the Class of 2021. Only one of them, Jayden Tate, is an interior defensive lineman and he is also listed as a long snapper.

