Wolfpack Will be Watching, Scouting Wake Forest Opener

Cary Angeline is a football player, so he's a little disappointed that he and his NC State teammates won't be playing on this, the opening week of the ACC season.

At the same time, he's also a football fan, which is why like most other fans around the country, he's excited about being being able to sit in his living room and watch some college games on television.

"Definitely, we’ll be able to watch some games," the senior tight end said in a virtual media conference earlier this week. "It’ll be cool to kind of have the big college football teams back playing. We’ll still have practice Saturday, but definitely we will be able to watch some games."

The Wolfpack was originally scheduled to play Virginia Tech in Blacksburg on Saturday. But that plan was scrapped a few weeks ago after a COVID-19 outbreak within the team forced practice to be suspended for eight days.

In order to give coach Dave Doeren and his players time to recover and prepare, the game against the Hokies was rescheduled for Sept. 26. State's new opener is now next Saturday against Wake Forest at Carter-Finley Stadium.

Because the Deacons will be playing this weekend, at home in primetime against ACC preseason favorite Clemson, members of the Wolfpack will have an opportunity to get a sneak preview of their opening game opponent.

"It’s kind of a weird situation," Angeline said. "I’ve never really been in a situation like this before, but it will definitely be good to see them play and see what they’re doing this year."

While Angeline and his teammates will undoubtedly appreciate the entertainment value of the Wake Forest-Clemson broadcast, the game will also double as an informal scouting session.

"At some point and time when you do this for a certain period of time, you can’t even watch football as a fan anymore," graduate transfer defensive end Daniel Joseph said. "It’s just a natural instinct that you become more in tune with the details of the game. I’ll try to watch us a fan, but that probably won’t end up happening most likely."

Angline isn't sure how much of an advantage that will give the Wolfpack once they finally meet up with Wake, if it's an advantage at all.

But he acknowledged that it can't hurt.

"To see them play for the first time, it should be good," he said. "Obviously we’ve watched some film on them from last year, but it will be more watching Wake Forest and what they do, their players and tendencies."

Although Doeren has a "mock game" walkthrough scheduled for Saturday evening, he plans to leave plenty of time to watch Wake play.

“We’ll go out there at eight o’clock so that it’s game-like and let them play under the lights," Doeren said. "Obviously Saturday we’ll be tuned into their game against Clemson.”

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook -- ACC Insider

Twitter -- @WolfpackMaven and Brett Friedlander at @BFriedACC