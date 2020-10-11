Wolfpack Defense Turns 'Bad to the Bone'

After forcing only eight turnovers in 12 games last season and just one in the first three games of 2020, NC State's defensive coaches decided to do something to give their players more incentive to take the ball away from the opposition.

You could say that coordinator Tony Gibson and his staff threw their players a bone.

Which they actually did.

It's a large bone, the kind you find at the pet store for dogs to chew on. It's painted red and used as incentive to reward any Wolfpack player that records a turnover.

And it's already had a positive effect on State's defense.

Saturday in Charlottesville, the Wolfpack took the ball away four times -- including an interception for a touchdown by 320-pound nose tackle Alim McNeill -- on the way to a 38-21 win against Virginia.

"We brought out the dog bone today and we got four takeaways," coach Dave Doeren said after State's third win in four games this season. "The guys were signing it on the sideline. I think that gave them a little bit of motivation over there.

"They did a really nice job creating that. We had some artistic work done to it. The guys were fired up about it. These millennials love stuff like that. Whatever it takes to get turnovers, we are willing to do it. There’s definitely some blood in the water."

Freshmen Shyheim Battle and Joshua Pierre-Louis joined McNeill in putting their names on the bone. The other turnover was a fumble caused by Terrell Dawkins and recovered by Isaiah Moore.

While the decision-making of Virginia stating quarterback Brennan Armstrong was a contributing factor to the Wolfpack's new-found ability to take the ball away, McNeill said that the bone also played a role in the defense's breakout performance.

"We had the dog bone and stuff like that today," he said. "That swagger is what brings fun to the game. We’re always going to play with that. You’re never going to see us without that."

Saturday's game marked the debut of the Wolfpack's dog bone.

Though not as flashy as Miami's Turnover Chain or as folksy as Virginia Tech's lunchpail, the players have embraced it immediately.

"It’s always great to have a motivation when you are out there playing," said sophomore safety Jakeen Harris. "We all know that if you get a turnover you go straight to the dog bone and have fun with it. That was a great thing by coach Dave Doeren and Coach Gibson."

Harris didn't get to sign his name on the bone, although he had his chances. Twice on Saturday, he had the ball in his hands and both times he dropped it -- inclkuding one that might have gone for a touchdown had he held on.

"I’m mad about that one," Harris said. "I’m back on the JUGS machine getting ready for next week."

Doeren said he didn't know who came up with the idea of getting the bone and turning it into his team's turnover trophy. But he's all for anything that helps motivate the players to work harder and play better.

"It was just one of those creative moments we had as a staff," Doeren said when asked how the bone came to be. "Sometimes you sit in there and just try to find inventive ways to motivate these young men.

"I don’t know whose brilliant idea it was, but we’re not just meathead football coaches. There’s some creativity in there. So guys came up with it and our artistic folks in the building did a nice job designing it. It definitely brought some enthusiasm to the guys."

