SI.com
AllWolfpack
HomeFootballBasketballSports
Search

State Announces Attendance Plan for Duke Game

NC State athletic communications

With the recent announcement that outdoor venues of greater than 10,000 fans in the state of North Carolina may host at 7% capacity, NC State has developed its plan for its upcoming Oct. 17 home date against Duke at Carter-Finley Stadium.

State will be able to accommodate roughly 4,000 spectators based on the current capacity of Carter-Finley Stadium. No tickets will be sold for the game, all inventory will be divided among several groups.

Half of the available tickets will go to current State students with the remaining portion divided in several areas.

Athletes and team staff will be allotted guests which will total around 600 tickets. Season ticket holders who donated to the “Preserve the Pack” campaign will have the opportunity to request tickets based upon campaign tiers. Season ticket holders will receive direct correspondence from the ticket office.

“We felt it important to both give an appropriate portion to our amazing student population, while also showing our gratitude to the many who contributed at such generous levels towards Preserve the Pack,” Wolfpack athletic director Boo Corrigan said. “We have some of the most passionate students, alumni and fans in the country and we want to allow them to be a part of the Carter-Finley Stadium experience.”

At the current time, tickets will only be available to season ticket holders unless there are additional changes to capacity guidelines set forth by the state of North Carolina.

The outlined configuration is specific to the October 17 home date, NC State will continue to monitor updated guidelines and protocols, and will adjust accordingly should it be in position to host additional spectators at future home dates. 

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Leary, Emezie Earn ACC Player of the Week Honors

Devin Leary connected with Emeka Emeza for the game-winning touchdown with 23 seconds remaining in Saturday's game at Pittsburgh. Monday, both NC State players were recognized by the ACC as their respective position group's Player of the Week. Read more

Brett Friedlander

NC State-Duke Oct. 17 Kickoff Set

The ACC announced Monday that NC State's home football game against Duke at Carter-Finley Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 17 will kick off at 3:30 p.m. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Pack Pros: The Return of Bradley Chubb

Bradley Chubb was back to his old dominant self for the Denver Broncos on Thursday after missing most of last season with an injury. His big performance against the New York Jets highlights the weekend for former NC State players in the NFL. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Wolfpack Rewind: A Defining Victory

Here's a look back at the good, the bad and the offbeat from NC State's dramatic 30-29 against Pittsburgh at Heinz Field on Saturday. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Devin Leary's postgame press conference

Here is what NC State's QB1 Devin Leary had to say after throwing for 336 yards and four touchdowns -- including the game-winner to Emeka Emezie with 23 seconds remaining --in Saturday's win against Pittsburgh. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Successful Return for Wolfpack QB of the Future

Playing in his first game since undergoing offseason shoulder surgery, SI All American candidate Aaron McLaughlin showed why NC State coach Dave Doeren and his staff are so high on the Wolfpack's quarterback of the future. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Wolfpack Win at Pittsburgh in Pictures

Here's a look back at NC State's dramatic 30-29 win at No. 24 Pittsburgh through images provided by the ACC's photo pool. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Postgame Observations: State 30, Pitt 29

Here are some postgame observations from NC State's 30-29 win at Pittsburgh that could turn out to be a springboard victory for a 2020 season that's looking a lot promising than it did a week ago at Virginia Tech. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Drake Thomas Postgame Press Conference

Drake Thomas finished with six tackles, a sack, 1.5 tackles for loss and three quarterback hurries for NC State in its win at Pittsburgh on Saturday Here's what Thomas had to say during a postgame Zoom conference with the media. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Emeka Emezie Postgame Press Conference

Here's what NC State senior receiver Emeka Emezie had to say Saturday after catching a 13-yard touchdown pass from Devin Leary with 23 seconds remaining to give the Wolfpack a 30-29 win at Pittsburgh. Read more

Brett Friedlander