State Announces Attendance Plan for Duke Game

With the recent announcement that outdoor venues of greater than 10,000 fans in the state of North Carolina may host at 7% capacity, NC State has developed its plan for its upcoming Oct. 17 home date against Duke at Carter-Finley Stadium.

State will be able to accommodate roughly 4,000 spectators based on the current capacity of Carter-Finley Stadium. No tickets will be sold for the game, all inventory will be divided among several groups.

Half of the available tickets will go to current State students with the remaining portion divided in several areas.

Athletes and team staff will be allotted guests which will total around 600 tickets. Season ticket holders who donated to the “Preserve the Pack” campaign will have the opportunity to request tickets based upon campaign tiers. Season ticket holders will receive direct correspondence from the ticket office.

“We felt it important to both give an appropriate portion to our amazing student population, while also showing our gratitude to the many who contributed at such generous levels towards Preserve the Pack,” Wolfpack athletic director Boo Corrigan said. “We have some of the most passionate students, alumni and fans in the country and we want to allow them to be a part of the Carter-Finley Stadium experience.”

At the current time, tickets will only be available to season ticket holders unless there are additional changes to capacity guidelines set forth by the state of North Carolina.

The outlined configuration is specific to the October 17 home date, NC State will continue to monitor updated guidelines and protocols, and will adjust accordingly should it be in position to host additional spectators at future home dates.