Television Affiliates Airing State-Duke Game
Brett Friedlander
NC State's football game against Duke at Carter-Finley Stadium at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday will be televised by the ACC's regional sports networks.
In the Raleigh-Durham-Fayetteville market, the game will be available on Fox Sports South. Here is the list of other affiliates that will air the broadcast (check your local listings for the affiliate in your area):
FOX Sports South
FOX Sports Sun
FOX Sports Midwest Plus
YES
NESN
AT&T Sportsnet Pittsburgh
Marquee
MASN
SportsTime Ohio
FOX Sports Detroit
FOX Sports North Plus
FOX Sports Wisconsin Plus
FOX Sports Southwest - OK
FOX Sports Southwest Plus - TX, LA, AR
FOX Sports Arizona
FOX Sports Prime Ticket
FOX Sports San Diego
AT&T Sportsnet Vegas
AT&T Sportsnet Rocky Mtn
Root Sports NW