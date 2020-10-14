SI.com
AllWolfpack
HomeFootballBasketballSports
Search

Television Affiliates Airing State-Duke Game

Brett Friedlander

NC State's football game against Duke at Carter-Finley Stadium at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday will be televised by the ACC's regional sports networks.

In the Raleigh-Durham-Fayetteville market, the game will be available on Fox Sports South. Here is the list of other affiliates that will air the broadcast (check your local listings for the affiliate in your area):

FOX Sports South

FOX Sports Sun 

FOX Sports Midwest Plus

YES

NESN 

AT&T Sportsnet Pittsburgh

Marquee 

MASN 

SportsTime Ohio 

FOX Sports Detroit 

FOX Sports North Plus 

FOX Sports Wisconsin Plus 

FOX Sports Southwest - OK 

FOX Sports Southwest Plus - TX, LA, AR 

FOX Sports Arizona 

FOX Sports Prime Ticket 

FOX Sports San Diego 

AT&T Sportsnet Vegas 

AT&T Sportsnet Rocky Mtn 

Root Sports NW 

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Freshman Class Has a lot For Keatts to Love

NC State basketball coach Kevin Keatts is excited about the potential of the six newcomers that will make up the bulk of the Wolfpack's roster for the rapidly approaching 2020-21 season. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Funderburk Fueled by NBA Draft Process Feedback

NC State's D.J. Funderburk didn't get the chance to work out for any NBA teams this summer, but the feedback he got from teams while going through the draft process promises to help both the senior forward and his team this season. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Duke's David Cutcliffe Previews Wolfpack

Here is what Duke football coach David Cutcliffe had to way about the first matchup between his Blue Devils and NC State since 2013, Saturday at Carter-Finley Stadium. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Coach Dave Doeren's Duke Scouting Report

With his team coming off a second straight road win at UVa last Saturday, NC State football coach Dave Doeren provides a breakdown of this week's game against Duke at Carter-Finley Stadium. Read more

Brett Friedlander

NCAA's Name, Image, Likeness Legislation Proposal Revealed in Document

https://www.si.com/college/2020/10/13/ncaa-proposal-athlete-compensation-name-image-likeness

Brett Friedlander

Coach Dave Doeren's UVa Game Review

After reviewing the video, NC State football coach Dave Doeren takes one final look back at the Wolfpack's 38-21 win against Virginia in Charlottesville during his regular weekly session with the media. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Khalid Martin 'Making Progress' in His Recovery

NC State football coach Dave Doeren provided an optimistic update on injured player Khalid Martin, but added that it's unlikely that the redshirt freshman will play again for the Wolfpack this season. Read more

Brett Friedlander

State-UNC is a Nooner, As Usual

The annual football rivalry game between NC State and North Carolina may not be at the end of the season this year because of COVID-19 related schedule changes.But it will still have a familar starting time. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Pack Pros: Burris Comes Up Big For Panthers

Safety Justin Burris came up big when the Carolina Panthers needed him on Sunday to help seal a win against the Atlanta Falcons and highlight this week's action among NC State alumni in the NFL. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Aislinn Konig Off to Hot Start in Switzerland

After earning MVP honors at the preseason Super Cup tournament final, former NC State star Aislinn Konig scored 19 points to lead her team to a win in her Swiss Basketball League debut Saturday. Read more

Brett Friedlander