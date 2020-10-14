Television Affiliates Airing State-Duke Game

NC State's football game against Duke at Carter-Finley Stadium at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday will be televised by the ACC's regional sports networks.

In the Raleigh-Durham-Fayetteville market, the game will be available on Fox Sports South. Here is the list of other affiliates that will air the broadcast (check your local listings for the affiliate in your area):

FOX Sports South

FOX Sports Sun

FOX Sports Midwest Plus

YES

NESN

AT & T Sportsnet Pittsburgh

Marquee

MASN

SportsTime Ohio

FOX Sports Detroit

FOX Sports North Plus

FOX Sports Wisconsin Plus

FOX Sports Southwest - OK

FOX Sports Southwest Plus - TX, LA, AR

FOX Sports Arizona

FOX Sports Prime Ticket

FOX Sports San Diego

AT & T Sportsnet Vegas

AT & T Sportsnet Rocky Mtn

Root Sports NW