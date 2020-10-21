SI.com
Wolfpack Introduces 'Blood Moon' Uniforms

NC State athletic communications

During a total lunar eclipse, the moon often appears red – an astronomical phenomenon known as a Blood Moon. 

That's the inspiration behind NC State football's new "Strategy" uniform by Adidas, which the Wolfpack will debut for its homecoming game against Florida State on Nov. 14.


The uniform signifies the darkness of an eclipse, the color of the blood moon and the light reflected by the moon. It is highlighted by the traditional Wolfpack red jersey with updated black numbers outlined in reflective chrome. Black pants, cleats and a black matte helmet with the oversized Tuffy logo complete the look.

NC State's adidas Strategy jersey will be available for purchase next week. Stay tuned for details!

Football

