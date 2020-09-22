SI.com
AllWolfpack
HomeFootballBasketballSports
Search

New Guidelines Will Allow Some Fans at Games

Brett Friedlander

Only about 350 family members were allowed in Carter-Finley Stadium for Saturday's season opening game against Wake Forest.

Even more will be able to watch from the stands when the Wolfpack returns for its next home game against Duke on Oct. 10.

On Tuesday, Gov. Roy Cooper amended his restrictions for outdoor public gatherings around the state in response to the coronavirus pandemic to allow up to 7% capacity at large entertainment venues that can seat more than 10,000 people.

The change is set to go into effect on Oct. 2, meaning that 4,030 fans can be admitted to the State's 57,583-seat stadium.

“We will continue analyzing our data and indicators as we determine how to move forward safely in other areas that may be included in the new order on October 2nd," Cooper said in announcing the changes. "In it, we hope to ease some other restrictions, while still keeping safety protocols like masks, social distancing, and mass gathering limits in place."

Cooper said that large outdoor arenas are safer than indoor event venues because they allow “plenty of room” for social distancing. Masks would still be expected to be worn.

It has not yet been determined how State will handle distribution of the limited number of tickets it will have available.

"We have a tremendous atmosphere at Carter-Finley Stadium and our goal throughout this process has been to make every effort to have spectators in the stands in whatever capacity we're permitted," State athletic director Boo Corrigan said in a statement. "We will continue to work with the state government, county and all appropriate authorities on the safest and most responsible conditions within our grounds, but we are grateful to be able to reintroduce a portion of fans within our stadium. We have several weeks until the next home game and will communicate steps at the appropriate point." 

Currently, crowds are limited to groups of 50, although the governor issued an exception last week that allowed for up to 500 family members to attend Saturday's game against the Deacons. The ruling also applies to home games at North Carolina, Duke, Wake Forest and other state schools.

The change came a day after a group of Wolfpack football parents delivered a petition to Cooper's office stating that there's enough room at Carter-Finley for fewer for family members attend while remaining socially distanced.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook -- ACC Insider

Twitter -- @WolfpackMaven and Brett Friedlander at @BFriedACC

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Wolfpack Latest to Offer In-State Big Man

Athletic Class of 2021 seven-footer Jonas Aidoo reports that he's been offered a scholarship by NC State basketball coach Kevin Keatts. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Doeren's Virginia Tech Scouting Report

NC State football coach Dave Doeren provided his assessment of this week's opponent Virginia Tech at his regular weekly media conference on Monday. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Wolfpack is 'Hockman's Team' ... For Now

Coach Dave Doeren said that Bailey Hockman is still NC State's quarterback heading into this week, but hedged his bets on whether starter Devin Leary will be ready to play by Saturday's game at Virginia Tech. Read more

Brett Friedlander

VA Tech's Fuente on NC State Game: 'I Hope We Are Able to Play'

https://www.dailypress.com/sports/college/virginia-tech/vp-sp-hokies-justin-fuente-nc-state-20200921-2wrmh7thbvcmjc24cpk43b6zwi-story.html

Brett Friedlander

Coach Dave Doeren Reviews Wake Forest Game

After reviewing the video, NC State football coach Dave Doeren took one final look back at Saturday's season opening win against Wake Forest at Carter-Finley Stadium during his regular weekly meeting with the media. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Person, Ekwonu Named ACC Players of the Week

Running back Ricky Person Jr. and offensive guard Ickey Ekwonu have been honored by the ACC for their play in NC State's 45-42 win against Wake Forest on Saturday. Read more

Brett Friedlander

State-Pitt Game Gets Noon Kickoff

The ACC announced Monday that the Wolfpack's game on Oct. 3 against Pittsburgh at Heinz Field will start at noon with television coverage by the ACC Network. Read more

Brett Friedlander

A.J. Taylor Enters NCAA Transfer Portal

Junior college transfer wing A.J. Taylor, who played only one game for NC State last season because of injury, has entered the NCAA transfer portal and will leave the Wolfpack program

Brett Friedlander

Former State DE Murchison Activated by Titans

After spending his first NFL game on the Tennessee Titans' inactive list, former NC State defensive end will be in uniform and available to make his professional debut on Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Read more

Brett Friedlander

State's Soccer Team Falls 1-0 to UNC in Exhibition Match

https://gopack.com/news/2020/9/20/mens-soccer-pack-completes-exhibition-action-against-tar-heels.aspx

Brett Friedlander