SI.com
AllWolfpack
HomeFootballBasketballSports
Search

Governor Changes his Mind, Will Allow Parents to Attend Games

Brett Friedlander

The parents of NC State's football players have spoken. And Gov. Roy Cooper has listened.

One day after a group of Wolfpack parents delivered a petition with nearly 100 signatures on it requesting Cooper to relax a state restriction on crowds at public gatherings, the governor has issued an exemption that will allow them to watch their sons play in person.

Assistant athletic director for communications Annabelle Myers confirmed the news on Friday, adding that State's athletic department will issue an official statement once all the details are worked out.

The waiver that will allow the Wolfpack's parents to attend Saturday's game against Wake Forest, along with all others played while coronavirus restrictions are in place, also applies to home games at North Carolina, Duke, Wake Forest and other state schools.

A group of players' parents, led by the father of senior tight end Thomas Ruocchio, gathered at Cooper's office on Thursday to plead their case and deliver a petition stating that there's enough room in the 57,583-seat Carter-Finley Stadium for fewer than 500 family members to attend while remaining socially distanced.

Under Phase 2.5 of the governor's plan to reopen the state amid the coronavirus pandemic, public gatherings in North Carolina are limited to 50 attendees or fewer.

Wolfpack coach Dave Doeren said during a Zoom conference on Thurday that the football team had planned to issue 50 tickets to parents based on player seniority. But now, 250 tickets will be made available to Wolfpack family members -- enough for everyone in the program -- with 100 going to the parents of Wake Forest players.

"I understand there’s rules and regulations and you don’t want to open up Pandora’s box for everybody," Doeren said. "It just seems like there should be a little flexibility when you see a lot of people hanging out on a patio at a bar, but you can’t have 500 parents in a 60,000-seat stadium. It doesn’t make a lot of sense.

"These kids have been through a lot. Their parents, like all of us that have kids, have been watching them go through a lot. For most of their lives they’ve been able to watch them play in person. I think it would be a great thing for that to happen."

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook -- ACC Insider

Twitter -- @WolfpackMaven and Brett Friedlander at @BFriedACC

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Wolfpack 'In a Good Place' When it Comes to Player Availability

Despite disruptions in practice caused by COVID-19, including an eight-day pause that necessitated the postponement of NC State's season opener, coach Dave Doeren said he's comfortable with the number of players the Wolfpack will have available for Saturday's game against Wake Forest. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Ekwonu Comfortable With Move to Guard

Thanks to cross training in preseason camp as a hedge against coronavirus losses, NC State has been able to get its best five offensive linemen on the field at the same time by moving sophomore tackle Ickey Ekwonu from tackle to guard. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Wake Forest's Dave Clawson Previews Saturday's Game

Here's what Wake Forest football coach Dave Clawson had to say about Saturday's in-state ACC matchup against NC State at Carter-Finley Stadium. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Doeren: Parents Should be Able to Attend Games

Current state restrictions limit attendance at NC State's football opener against Wake Forest on Saturday, but Wolfpack coach Dave Doeren says there's no reason everyone involved with the program can't attend safely in a stadium that has 57,583 seats. Read more

Brett Friedlander

To cover up or not? Mask wearing has always been a hot button issue

https://www.si.com/nhl/2020/09/16/face-masks-and-covid-daily-cover

Brett Friedlander

Acceus: Giving up Football 'the Toughest Thing I've Had to Do'

NC State linebacker Louis Acceuss discusses the concussions that ended the playing phase of his football career as he prepares to enter the next phase as a student assistant coach for the Wolfpack. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Russell Wilson Named NFL Player of the Week

https://www.si.com/nfl/seahawks/news/seahawks-qb-russell-wilson-garners-nfc-offensive-player-of-the-week-honors

Brett Friedlander

Wolfpack Will Have to Provide its own Energy in Empty Stadium

The NC State football team will be at home for Saturday's 2020 season opener against Wake Forest, but playing at Carter-Finley Stadium won't be as much of an advantage as usual with the only fans in the stands made of cardboard. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Dontae Johnson Promoted to 49ers Active Roster

Former NC State cornerback Donate Johnson has been elevated from the San Francisco 49ers' practice squad to the team's active roster and could start Sunday against the New York Jets because of a rash of injuries in the team's secondary. Read more

Brett Friedlander

College Basketball Season Set to Begin November 25

https://www.si.com/college/2020/09/16/college-basketball-start-date-nov-25

Brett Friedlander